Thanks for the quick meeting; I would like to ask you what brought you to join the Waffen-SS?

Hein: I was part of the class that would be called to duty in the war and wanted to beat the draft. The SS was seen in Germany as a very elite arm that was separate from the party and Wehrmacht. I was once at the November 9th march in Munich and was awed by seeing the Blood Flag and the man holding it [Jakob Grimminger]. That spoke to my soul and I was determined that when I could I would enter the ranks of these men. The Führer had great respect for them, as did the media of our time. We also had a man who lived on our street who was an officer in the local standarte. I would see him wear his black uniform for special occasions, and one time he allowed me to handle his black dagger.

He was a very big influence as he would explain to us kids what the insignia meant on SS items. I learned that the Totenkopf was to call us back to the ancestors' way of life and death, to never fear death so that your enemies will fear you. The dual sieg runes signify that in battle you will be victorious and to always remember you are the loyal ones to the Führer. The motto on the belt buckle said 'My Honor is Loyalty' [Meine Ehre heißt Treue]. The youth groups also used some of these symbols, especially the runes, to show others that a good life is a victorious life. The SS families we knew always seemed very happy and simple; this man had a very pretty daughter who all the boys tried to court. They were well-off but lived very simple lives, which seemed to make them very happy. They were always going camping or hiking, hosting dinners, or just being very social to everyone.

All of this influenced me very much and I knew the SS was my calling, and when war came to Germany more and more volunteered to join but it was very hard to get in. An older friend tried and was turned down due to his size. I was worried I would be too. Later on they were relaxing the rules so I was able to join.

[Above: (left) Hitler Youth using the sieg rune at a camp near Berlin, 1940, (right top) BDM girls with an odal rune flag, (right bottom) SS officers beneath an odal rune. Click to enlarge.]

Can I ask how Germans felt when the attack on Poland was launched and the Allies declared war?

Hein: I never followed politics as I found it boring so I never paid attention to what the press said about Poland. I know my parents and others spoke about the trouble we had with Poland right after the first war. They attacked German border towns trying to take more than what Versailles gave them. This sparked the wars on the frontiers with the Freikorps, they fought both the reds and Poles. My father fought in the Baltic region against the reds. When the Führer came to power it had been quiet for awhile but when talk started about reclaiming the lost lands the Poles started agitating against the German minority, hurting many. That was all I knew back then, I did not know anything about Jews or anyone else. It came as a surprise when I heard on the radio that we had attacked Poland. I had a teacher who was a party member and he told us all that Germany will need our prayers as our enemies are bigger than us.

He said the Führer will see us through this and to not fear. We would listen to the daily war reports on the radio and were quite pleased to hear the Wehrmacht was advancing. I heard the remark that it was interesting that the Allies declared war on us but not Russia for attacking Poland. I will say that our lives were not really impacted very much, I saw the air raid men doing drills and taping windows. We were placed under rationing to save food for the front, and to beat the Allied blockade. I also saw some of the ethnic Germans who escaped from Poland march to demand that they be allowed to take back land the Poles seized from them. Overall the mood was cautious but optimistic in victory. It was a happy time when victory over Poland was announced. It made us proud that we beat a very large and well equipped military.

You were part of the last ditch Waffen-SS division 'Nibelungen', can you tell me about your time there and the fighting?

Hein: Yes, Nibelungen was formed from several SS units including students and instructors from Bad Tölz, men from border units, broken up SS units, and wounded who were released to fight. There were French and also HJ [Hitler Youth] boys fresh from Panzerfaust training. We were nowhere close to being a division, like most divisions at this time we were only about five thousand men, vastly under strength. We were placed on the western front in March of '45 and attempts to organize us were made. There was much infighting I remember at this stage. We all knew the war was lost; it was evident after the Allies crossed the Rhine. Therefore many took it upon themselves to try to give orders and their forceful opinions about orders. This caused some charges of insubordination to be brought, but due to wartime stresses these were largely dismissed or the offender transferred. I did not hear any defeatist talk however; we somehow believed a miracle would happen. At the least we were told even resisting for just one more day meant the escape of those fleeing the reds.

We had heard it was very bad in the east with many civilians suffering from the winter cold while escaping the red army. In the west it was bad also, most all German cities had been badly bombed and the civilians had crowded the small towns. We were placed in a blocking position to face the advancing Americans and slow them down. This was in April, if I remember right. We had a warm-up but that only meant the Jabos [American planes] were out often. Those devils shot at anything that moved, military or civilian. We had to help bury civilians caught on a road that were killed. It helped us that we were in wooded areas and often had cover. Civilians were warned to not be on the roads during the day but many foreigners did not understand. We engaged Americans towards the very end of it all and gave them a good beating. Our leader was Gruppenführer Martin Stange who did all he could to make sure we had what we needed, like all SS commanders, he was a frontline leader and often among the men. I was in the 95th and we were put in position around Kelheim.

The Americans had tank reserves to punch through our lines and this caused us to retreat often, but we bled them as we went. We became very good at knocking out the Sherman with mines or Panzerfausts. Many men would qualify for the tank destruction badge, but never received it. I remember this time was a blur, it was as if it was a dream, and not real. The smell of smoke and death, the looks on the faces showed despair. We had to keep falling back as our flanks were threatened. I met an American prisoner from Madison, Wisconsin, he was German as well. He said he was sorry to see what was happening to Germany, and we talked about how futile the war was, he surprised me.

We thought the same things, and we had good conversations with him while we waited for someone to move him to a rear camp. He shared cigarettes with us, and we shared what little we had. It was a nice respite to forget about the war. We talked about the girls back home and showed pictures. He was taken by the home guard to be moved to a collection point, but the war was over before he even made it. We were forced to surrender on May 5th and for us the war was done. Even though our time was short-lived we took pride in holding up the vaunted American army with limitless tanks, men, and planes.

[Above: Since no pictures of the men of Nibelungen seem to exist, and believe me, we've looked, here are two young warriors, sacrificing their lives to fight the darkness which now rules this world.]

How were you treated by the Americans once surrendered?

Hein: At first we were treated well, my commander was thanked by his counterpart for fair treatment of wounded and prisoners. But then we were sent back to another rear unit who tore off our medals and anything else they could get their hands on; it was not what a decent army does. I was awarded The War Merit Cross [Kriegsverdienstkreuz] which was worn as a ribbon. I was forced to remove this from my tunic as well as the runes and arm eagle. There was no use protesting, as they hit you if you resisted. We were kept in outdoor enclosures for days with no sanitation or food. Some men who were already very weak and sick due to the end of war conditions died here. The Americans made us bury them close by which was unhealthy. Then as word of the concentration camps started spreading they became even worse. They would yell insults and even throw rocks at us sometimes. Sadly I saw many men, even officers, get attacked for no reason at all.

As I look back this should be listed as a great crime and travesty of justice, but the Allies just say we got what we deserved, we fought for Hitler, so that excuses their wrongs. I do not know if what they accuse the SS of is completely true, I do not believe the stories, and think they are rooted in wartime propaganda. They forced us to view movies showing shrunken heads, tattooed skin, soap, gas chambers and so on. Under stress people will believe whatever they are told if it keeps them from harm or hard times. Many Germans who hailed us, now turned their backs on us for fear of the Allies. A few did dare to bring food to these camps but were turned away. In ours, we were within a throw to some woods, at night someone was coming and throwing bread to us which helped our hunger greatly. The guards we had were mostly Negroes or Poles, and both were quite short on fair treatment. We had to shower in the rain and only received water and some weak soup daily.

The Red Cross was forbidden to send aid. I was in these small camps until July of '45, and then I was picked to go to France which was just as bad. I could not understand why we were kept as prisoners after our nation surrendered as demanded[in fact this was against the Geneva Convention, and was a war crime-Ed.]. I was lucky to be sent to Normandy to help clear rubble, and many French were secretly aiding us with extra food and news from home. The German soldiers in Normandy must have made a good impression on these people, as they willingly showed us kindness and mercy. The guards were nasty; mostly communist 'Free French' who were bullies. I was kept here until 1947 when I was finally allowed to go home.

Since I entered the war late it was assumed I was drafted so I was labeled as a forced soldier which meant I was let go sooner than some SS men. Some comrades who had been in Nord, Prinz Eugen, or Hitlerjugend were kept until almost 1950. The lucky ones were released early. I read in magazines for veterans that the camps for us were very bad for many German prisoners, many disappeared once captured, and they are assumed to have died. The German Red Cross has books listing countless soldiers who no one knows what happened to them. I believe over two million are unaccounted for, many dying after the war was over [in fact it was many, many more-Ed.].

