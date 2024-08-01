Interview with General Horst Kraehe, Blood Order holder, Hamburg, 1983
[Above: 1943 postage stamp honoring those who participated in the Munich Beer Hall Putsch]
Thanks for letting me meet you and to ask you a few questions General. I would like to ask how you came to be awarded the Blood Order, which I understand was one of the highest awards in that time.
Horst: Yes and I am pleased to meet you as well. So, for the award o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.