Interview was done with Princess Marie Adelheid, staff member of Richard Walther Darré, in Tangstedt (Schleswig-Holstein, Germany), in two parts, first in 1983 and lastly in 1988.
In 1951 the Princess wrote a letter proclaiming her faith:
"I am an old National Socialist and it is my obligation, in accordance with a pledge I made to the SS-Reichsführer [Himmler] in 1930, to take care of members of the SS wherever and however it is possible for me to do so. I have always done my best to keep a promise made in the happy times of our …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.