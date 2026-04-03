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Fredd88's avatar
Fredd88
15h

The German race/culture,

seems to be the root racial culture of the White race.

Its found all the way from the Russians,

through the Scandinavians, all the way into France.

The Irish seem to be the only CORE white race,

that isn’t half German.

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Alan Page Memes.'s avatar
Alan Page Memes.
21h

Bloodline ancestry is upstream from culture. It's not difficult to understand.

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