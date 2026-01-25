We covered so much in Part 1 that I am not clear what could be left to say about the idyllic nation. I will simply start and let the vision flow.



The idyllic nation is not pacifist nor cowardly, nor defeatist nor neglectful. It cultivates a clear view of reality, both its opportunities within itself and among other nations, and also threats to its sovereignty and well-being from within itself and among other nations. Internally it is diligent in identifying those who would sabotage and subvert its collective efforts toward the idyllic, and either subduing or expelling them so they can do no harm, and provide no example to others, especially youth. Externally the idyllic nation aspires tomilitary, economic, cultural and political alliances with other nations.

When it knows from intelligence that another nation is fundamentally hostile to it, it forms these alliances in collective defense, and prepares itself internally for defense as well, without sacrificing the goods and services necessary for the People’s health and happiness. Indeed the idyllic nation sees a form of fusion between military discipline and capability, and the moral virtue of its folk. The military is an exemplar of all that is good and moral in the nation, and the People reflect that back in their folk ways.

The idyllic nation honors and celebrates its racial nature. To that end it seeks and succeeds in bringing disconnected populations of its Folk back into the nation as members of all one family. It is capable of making difficult and even heart-breaking decisions to allow some of its disconnect Folk to remain part of other nations, so as not to threaten alliance with those nations. It is Racialist (not racist), taking responsibility for its own race and encouraging other races the

same for theirs.

If any other nations abuse and mistreat the idyllic nation’s Folk within their borders, it is capable of acting with swift justice to rescue those Folk and bring them back into the family. This is an act of love of Folk for which those Folk cannot express enough gratitude.

The idyllic nation understands that other nations’ leaders and those behind them will resent and feel threatened by the nation’s success, the happiness of its people, its prosperity when others are still struggling with poverty, and above all its fiscal policy of issuing its own currency without interest to foreign private interests. It knows it is setting a precedent and example to inspire other nations to do the same, and that this is a grave threat to dark forces who want to maintain their almost total control of world debt slavery.

Thus the idyllic nation prepares itself to defend its sovereignty, self-determination, well-being of its Folk, prosperity and freedom. When it learns enemy forces are on the move to invade it and destroy it, dragging it back into the debt and debasement model from which it had climbed at such effort, it strikes first to forestall them before the threat can reach the borders of nation and Folk. It strikes hard and fast, seeking to subdue its enemies swiftly, then occupy nearby lands and fortify them for further defense. It also seeks allies even within those nations it is forced to occupy, and finds them. It plans to assist those nations too to escape the debt trap and become idyllic.

The idyllic nation conducts itself in warfare according to civilized principles, attempting to spare civilian populations, honor defeated enemy commanders and POWs, respect occupied populations, and generally use only as much force as is necessary. It proposes reasonable peace terms, and implores enemies to renounce war as a means of settling differences, and instead negotiate. It still seeks allies even among its enemies. It tries to find common cause and offers more benefits in negotiation than it asks for itself, building a better peace for all.

The idyllic nation holds back from full focus on its war economy, even when it would benefit its war effort, unwilling to deprive the Folk of many needs they meet through the domestic production economy.

Ideally, the leader of an idyllic nation is a man of the Folk himself. He understands the lives of the common Folk because he is one himself. He served his nation in a previous war of self-defense, was decorated for valor and bravery, recovered from wounds suffered in his service, and so has a profound personal grasp of the horrors of war.

He is a man of compassion and empathy, especially for the suffering of his Folk. Often he visits with them, pats them on the cheek, blesses them with his love as their Father, and accepts their gratitude gracefully. A special place in his heart is given to the children and youth, who he both loves and challenges to become their best.

He has a warm place in his heart for innocent animals, and ensures the nation enforces laws protecting animal welfare. He keeps pets whom he adores. He abstains from all mind and mood altering drink and drugs, maintaining a clear sobriety. His income and wealth is moderate, even humble, and he does not exploit his position to enrich himself. He feels little need for personal wealth, and sees all his People as his most valuable possession. At times he may even give away some of his modest income to help a struggling family. Yes, he knows this is a political gesture, but it is sincere too.

All his strength and powers are given in service to his nation and Folk. His is brilliant, creative with an artists’ sensitivity, capable of impressive cognition, memory and planning, careful and thoughtful in decision-making on their behalf, and fully committed once action is embraced. He loves largely and hates fiercely whatever threatens that which he loves. He is a man of action then.

He enlists the brilliance and perspectives of others who have proven their worth and merit in serving the nation and Folk. He delegates wisely, trusting colleagues to enact the vision in their own roles. But he watches, monitors, assesses, to see that all is on track.

The idyllic nation looks to their leader as an example, an exemplar and a living legend. The Folk adore him to the point almost of worship. He humbly accepts this while looking to encourage them to their own greatness. They are inspired by him and joyfully work for the best in themselves and their whole nation. He believes in their inherent greatness and strives to make it manifest. They believe in his inherent greatness and strive to emulate it in their own lives.

They are happy together, joyous even at what they have made of themselves, especially when they remember the dark misery they so recently suffered. They look with hope and optimism to the near, mid and far future, imagine an ever-growing, ever-advancing idyllic nation and Folk they can only sense but know is real. They have a vision for themselves which they believe they can attain, with the guidance of their wise Father and of their own race soul. Their vision of an idyllic nation is almost boundless, and they will achieve it, one task, one day, one year, one century after another. Their success can only bless all others.

May no one and nothing bar their glorious destiny.

Found at https://karlhaemers.substack.com/p/imagine-the-idyllic-nation-part-2

