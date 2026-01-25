I awakened this morning with a full complex image of the idyllic nation in my vision.

Imagine a nation whose political divides among the many bickering, squabbling, competing (for money) parties was soothed and calmed. In fact all the many hostile parties had agreed to step aside and allow the one most popular and capable party to do its best to lead the nation back to health, prosperity and happiness. Any party that did not agree to this arrangement was subdued and removed so the one popular party had an uninhibited opportunity to enact its policies,

programs and practices on behalf of the nation as a whole. However, almost all of the other parties peacefully agree.



No partisan divide. No bitter insults, vile accusations, hateful smearing, hypocritical projection, hysterical blaming polluting the national discourse. Instead, political calm, reason, trust and hope in the possibilities of one party acting freely, believed to truly be working for the well-being of Nation and People. One man elevated as the leader of that party, speaking honestly and truthfully to his people, conveying his genuine love and care for them, acting as a benevolent yet disciplined Father to his People, believing in their inherent greatness and committed to providing all that they might need to realize

that potential.



Imagine a nation where all class division, envy, hostility and violence was soothed and calmed. Everyone whatever their socio-economic class is given every opportunity to thrive and excel to the best of their abilities. None is free to excel and gain at the expense of others however, nor to the detriment of

the Nation and People as a whole. Work of every kind is valued and honored, and everyone is offered a place in the national revival.



Those with increased potential are supported to develop their gifts and offer it to the Nation and People, just as are those with lesser potential. As is Nature’s way, those whose potential to contribute is badly impaired by unfortunate circumstances

or deranged willful defiance are removed so as to allow the potential of Nation and People as a whole to thrive. Eugenics is promoted and enacted over dysgenics. Those who have

contributed but are no longer able—the elderly, veterans, physically disabled but mentally capable, orphans—are cared for through a combination of State services acting through local charities and philanthropic groups. No one is homeless, impoverished, mentally ill, drug-adled, violent while loose roaming the streets and parks.



Socially all is calm, hopeful, safe and positive. The streets, parks, neighborhoods, schools, shopping districts, and every social space are clean, safe, polite and encouraging. Everyone

belongs, everyone shares the same language, culture, history, sense of self, sense of race, sense of being. Regardless of their class they are one People who understand they share a

singular nature and have a common destiny. They love and accept and support one another, or at least accept and recognize one another’s validity.



Imagine a Nation whose media is carefully regulated so it may not lie, deceive, incite, over-commercialize, negatively manipulate, confuse and mislead the People. Media may still be private for-profit endeavors, and certainly National public media also makes its contribution. Collectively this media influences the People to uplift their national and racial pride, their prospects for good lives, their wholesome healthy values, their knowledge and understanding, their sense of belonging and participation in the destiny of the Nation. The media conveyd honesty to the People in a way they can best understand. People trust their media. It allows them debate and differences of opinion, but not division. The overall effect of media is to unite and clarify.



No foreigners with self-serving and even malicious intent may own and operate media in the idyllic Nation. The strong central government regulates media to ensure it is safe and positive for the People. The People appreciate this whole-heartedly.



Imagine a Nation where almost none of the youth are sickly, demoralized, self-destructive through drugs and suicide, self-mutilating through tattoos, piercings and hair dye, homeless, gang members, mentally ill, hostile and resentful, condemn their parents and nation, guilty over their race and nationality,

deranged through porn and grotesque “entertainment,” hedonistic/despairing, sullen, hopeless, isolated and lost. Those very few who suffer these problems are engaged to

support them into healthy productive citizens, or they are removed so they do not contaminate the People.



In the idyllic Nation the youth are physically healthy, robust, well-groomed and dressed, given a sense of purpose and meaning in society, proud of the contributions they can make, fully supported in realizing their potential, respect their parents and all their ancestors, encouraged to develop healthy

marriages and families of their own, excel in every physical, mental and artistic endeavor according to their unique gifts, love and trust their political leaders, and have a strong sense

of racial and national pride combined with a spirit of service. Their natural enthusiasm and joy in life shines forth as a blessing to the Nation.



Imagine a Nation that is no longer crushed by debt to foreign banks, mass unemployment, government bankruptcy, despair over economic prospects causing declining birth rates, class division inciting strikes and labor/owner conflict, huge government expenditures for dependents receiving meager

portions in bread lines, ancestral small farms now owned by foreign bankers, ruinous payments to other nations through unjustly imposed “reparations,” removal of the most

prosperous industrial regions of the nation, crushing taxes, government and private corruption, mass predatory swindles by foreign actors, bribed and self-serving politicians, and general mass poverty and misery.



The Idyllic Nation issues its own currency without interest to foreign private bankers. It abolishes labor unions and institutes a tiered system of resolution between workers and

owners, harmonizing their relations. Strikes are forbidden and unnecessary. Full employment for all who are able is supported and realized. Through a brilliant carefully applied taxation policy, the government becomes solvent again, taking in more money from the productivity of the People and

spending it in order to further increase the productivity of the People and ensure full employment. This leads to expanded

infrastructure which further supports the economic revival. The fewer people on the government dole, the more are employed, the lower government expenditure, the more tax

revenue, the more programs and practices the government can implement to improve the economy and employment—in a self-augmenting multiplier effect.



Formerly removed prosperous industrial regions inhabited by the folk of the Nation are peacefully reclaimed and added to the national economy. “Reparations” are abolished as unjust and their resources devoted to the Nation and People. White collar crime and government corruption is sternly prosecuted and Big Business and Industrialists are encouraged to devote

their gifts both to their own benefit and the benefit of the Nation and People as a whole. Foreign predatory bankers are imprisoned and the ill-gotten assets of their banks added to the national economy.



International trade is conducted through a mutually beneficial system of direct barter, excluding the predatory leaching of private bankers. Raw materials and food are traded for fine manufactured goods. The national currency value is based on the productivity and ingenuity of the People, and their creativity, entrepreneurial spirit, inventiveness and innovation thrives. Other nations are happy to trade with them. The government identifies the ancestral owners of small farms displaced by foreign investors. The government annuls the deeds to these properties, returns the land to the family farmers, then supports them in various ways to optimize production to help feed the Nation and People healthy food. The farmers are happy to participate with a new purpose and prosperity.



Industrial worker conditions are optimized, wages increase, disability pay is provided, workplace safety is enforced, vocational education and training is offered, and expansive messaging conveys to workers that they are respected, valued and honored. Morale lifts and productivity motivation rises.

Workers are offered vacations on cruise ships to exotic lands, paid for by the government. This program is so popular the government must decide to build more cruise ships rather

than naval vessels.



We here at Taboo Truth know this ideal applies to a real Nation and People in history, to a real political party and a national statesman leader. Their power and beauty, health and prosperity, joy and happiness shined forth for at least 9 years as the greatest example in modern history, and possibly for all time.



More on the idyllic Nation in Part 2.



Thank you, friend, for all you do.

Found at https://karlhaemers.substack.com/p/imagine-the-idyllic-nation-part-1

