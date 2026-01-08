I.G. Farben War Crimes Trial: The Obsession To Convict Executives Against Communism While Ignoring Concurrent Genocides By Communism
By John Wear
The I.G. Farben Trial
I.G. Farben is the short name of the corporation Interessen Gemeinschaft Farbenindustrie Aktiengesellschaft, which can loosely be translated as the Community of Interests of Dye-Making Companies.[1] I.G. Farben was by far the largest German business organization and one of the largest and most profitable corporations in the world at…