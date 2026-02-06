Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
7h

Holywood controlled.

Curious about biographies like Dietrich Bonfoffer

and the crushing of the Catholic Church. That account

by this Bishop seems set in stone

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Ava Wolfe · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture