John Orban
2h

It dawned on me recently that the Zionists have a considerable stake in keeping the WWII lie(s) alive. Their entire existence from 1948 onward has been about the massive fundraising that followed the war. Their reason d'etre was the "safety" of the Jews from the anti-semites populating the world. God knows there were plenty of reasons to be anti-semitic, but saner minds know that hate is not the solution. Hence, the Zionist rollout of more WWII propaganda, John Wayne-style movies, perpetrating the alternate view of history they would like everyone to believe.

However, their actions in Palestine, especially recently, have exposed them for the corrupt race of "humans" they are. I say this with no anti-semitic feelings but simply stating facts. Do you know of any other race of people who exhibit such hostility and savagery toward their fellow man?

The truth is being exposed. That's the pesky feature of Truth: you can't keep it hidden. It will scream from the rooftops.

As my mother used to say, "The wheels of Justice grind slowly, but exceedingly fine."

SS Man
1h

I would like to see more photos from this stolen album. My guess is, every prisoner in the whole album looks healthy and well-fed.

