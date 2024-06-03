Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
CharlesWinston's avatar
CharlesWinston
Jun 4, 2024

This is an excellent article

Unfortunately on a tragic subject

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ava Wolfe
Seismic7's avatar
Seismic7
Jun 6, 2024

Typo..ROME also knew presciently..of the Greatness of Greek culture..ROME and Judas**

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture