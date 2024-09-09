Step One

Sell an idea to the population that doesn’t exist in reality, similar to the jew-Bolshevik idea in 1789 France such as “Liberty, Fraternity, Equality”. In this case, it’s “Democracy” as sold to the population in the early 1900s by the jew Edward Bernays who was just working to keep the world safe for democracy (wink-wink, nudge-nudge).

Step Two

Change all the immigration laws just like the jews did after WWII.

Step Three

Import hordes of non-Whites into countries that are predominately White – that is, created by Whites and reflecting the innovations and hard work of the White race – all while forcing the White indigenous population to foot the bill.

Step Four

Increase the sheer numbers of the non-Whites to such an extent that they can “democratically” change the White Western culture into a third-world cesspit.

Step Five

Add in heavy doses of White guilt, jew-controlled mass media, a ZOG government, and then, before you know it, Prest-O Change-O! you have democracy busting out everywhere and making the world a safe and wonderful place for everyone, unless of course, you happen to be White. But who the hell cares, just as long as it happens “democratically”, right?

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/democracy-works-genocide-race-five-easy-steps/

Share

Leave a comment