Holocaust “Survivor” Who Claimed to Have Escaped Auschwitz Admits He Lied for Years
A Pennsylvania Jew who claimed for years to have escaped from Auschwitz, met track and field star Jesse Owens and Nazi doctor Josef Mengele, confessed that he had fabricated the entire story.
(The Guardian)
“I am writing today to apologize publicly for harm caused to anyone because of my inserting myself into the descriptions of life in Auschwitz,” Joseph…
