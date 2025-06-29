Socialism & nationalism are the great fighters for one’s own kind, are the hardest fighters in the struggle for survival on this earth. Therefore, they are no longer battle cries against one another." -Hitler

NS German Fuhrer Adolf Hitler (C) saluting girding crowd raising arms in enthused mass heil, in undated image.

Note: This article is sourced from Richard Tedor’s book, “Hitler’s Revolution”. Noble has edited & condensed sections from Chapter 1. Tedor’s book has 270 pages of text, supplemented by over 1000 footnotes and a bibliography of over 200 authors, mostly German. This book is still available on Amazon. Secure a copy now before Jewry has it “canceled”. https://www.amazon.com/Hitlers-revolution-Richard-Tedor/dp/0988368226

For greater context, check out Kyle Hunt’s interview with Richard Tedor: http://www.renegadebroadcasting.com/the-blitzkrieg-broadcast-w-kyle-hunt-4-11-14/

STRUGGLE FOR LABOR IN GERMANY, PRIOR TO 1933

As a result of the Industrial Revolution, manpower was needed to fill manufacturing jobs. This attracted rural folk, many of whom had lost their livelihood to mass production, to city-based industry. In the 1840s, expanding railroads facilitated their migration to the major population centers. This created a new class of people; Labor.

Concentrated in squalid, overcrowded lodgings, members of Europe’s industrial work force had a comparatively low standard of living. Men, women and children toiled for excessively long work days in unhealthy, and often unsafe, conditions for meager wages. These circumstances, together with social isolation from the rest of the population, gradually led to the political radicalization of labor.

The unstoppable radicalization of labor ultimately found expression in the doctrines of the Jew, Karl Marx. Banned from Germany in 1848, Marx formulated his political-economic program in England. He based his conclusions, published in “Das Kapital”, mainly on the findings of government commissions surveying labor conditions in English factories. His ideas found a receptive audience among working Germans. Whereas early socialist reformers like Wilhelm Weitling had fought for labor’s acceptance into the German national community, Marx propagated class warfare.

The exploited labor stratum, Marx preached, owed no allegiance to its nationality, but should seek solidarity with oppressed workers, the so-called proletariat, of other countries.

A fresh wave of nationalism swept Germany when World War I broke out in August 1914. Members of the middle class, common laborers and tradesmen fought side by side in the German army during the prolonged struggle. The comradeship at the front partially overcame class barriers and diminished individualist attitudes. Within Germany, the endless nature of the conflict, food shortages, and the government’s neglect of domestic morale led to war fatigue. When the Bolsheviks, a Marxist revolutionary movement, overthrew the Russian government and concluded a peace treaty with Germany and her allies in March 1918, this encouraged German Marxists. They organized public demonstrations by labor, as well as strikes, and finally a naval mutiny. This helped topple the emperor, Kaiser Wilhelm II.

A democratic government assumed power, and Germany concluded an armistice with her Western adversary, the Entente, in November 1918. Supported by the Bolsheviks in Russia, German Marxists established Soviet republics within the German Reich. The German army & patriotic militia, known as the Freikorps (Volunteer Corps), brought down these Soviet republics and additional Soviet revolts throughout Germany over the next three years.

Despite the unifying influence of the World War, class distinctions resurfaced during the 1920s. The largely impoverished middle class maintained social aloofness from the industrial work force. Labor was consequently still susceptible to Communist propaganda about exploitation by capitalism. The Red Front attracted millions of followers during the politically tumultuous years of Germany’s Weimar Republic. The Communists sought power through elections after 1923.

To win labor for his cause, Hitler endeavored to make the destructive nature of Marxism apparent to German working men & women. National Socialism described it as a perverse by-product of the Industrial Revolution. It owed its success to the neglect of the working class by the imperial government in the 19th Century, liberalism’s creation of social barriers within Germany’s national community, and labor’s abrupt loss of roots. The former farmer, or artisan, accustomed to creative & useful work with his hands, and bound to the soil, was suddenly displaced, and operating unfamiliar factory machinery in drab & oppressive urban districts.

Society’s failure to nurture & accept the working class as equal divided Germany, contributing to Marxist-organized strikes & mutinies that sabotaged the war effort in 1918. This circumstance supported Hitler’s contention that various groups within a nation, while maintaining their individual character & function, must work together as a mutually supportive entity for common goals, impartially regulated by the state. To disregard one group was to jeopardize all.

Entering politics in 1920, Hitler had to combat the substantial Marxist trend among the workers.

Hitler’s National Socialist German Labor Party (NSDAP) departed from political convention of the period by standing for “all” Germans. Though he privately disparaged intellectuals, the aristocracy and even the middle class, Hitler recruited from every walk of life. Above the interests of group or individual, he set those of Germany. This was the common denominator that welded his diverse membership into a formidable & aggressive political bloc.

National Socialism is not a movement of a particular class or occupation, but in the truest sense a German people’s party. It will comprise every stratum of the nation, thereby incorporating all vocational groups. It wants to approach every German who wishes only to serve his people, live with his people, and belongs to them by blood.” -Hitler

Germany’s Marxist parties, the Social Democrats and the Communists, did not campaign for labor’s acceptance into the German community but to overthrow the existing social order and supplant it with an international “dictatorship of the proletariat” that is controlled by International Jewry. They did not solicit followers from among the educated classes.

The NSDAP’s stand as a people’s party during the early years did not alienate the middle class, which in fact formed the mainstay of its following. Labor usually provided 30 to 40 percent of the party’s members & voters. By supporting Hitler’s movement, men & women of the industrial work force found the acceptance in society, in this case the party’s microcosm of Germany’s national community, long denied them during the imperial era.

HITLER VS MARX

Today the contrast between bourgeois and proletariat needs to be overcome, because the rise of any nation can only take place under common ideas. We need to close the gap and collect the forces again on a new platform.” -Hitler

The people were not put here on earth for the sake of the economy, and the economy doesn’t exist for the sake of capital. On the contrary, capital is meant to serve the economy, and the economy in turn to serve the people.” -Hitler

There is considerable difference in the socialism of Hitler and that of Marxist doctrine.

“Die SA” magazine explained that the objective of a socialist state is “not the greatest possible good fortune of the individual or a particular party, but the welfare of the whole community… Marx’s purely economic socialism stands against private property & private ownership.”

Marx saw socialism as international, unifying the world’s working class people who were social pariahs in their own country. Therefore, he considered nationalism, advocating the interests & independence of one’s own nation, incompatible with socialist ideals.

Society is dividing into two immense, diametrical, hostile camps, bourgeois & proletariat.” -Communist Manifesto

“Die SA” magazine argued that socialism really stands for collective welfare, whereas, “Marxist socialism divides the people, and in this way buries any prerequisite for achieving genuine socialist goals.”

Hitler saw nationalism as a patriotic motive to place the good of one’s country before personal ambition. Socialism was a political, social and economic system that demanded the same subordination of self-interest for the benefit of the community.

Socialism & nationalism are the great fighters for one’s own kind, are the hardest fighters in the struggle for survival on this earth. Therefore, they are no longer battle cries against one another.” -Hitler

Hitler regarded Marxist economic policy as no less repugnant to genuine socialism as the concept of class warfare was. Marx advocated de-privatizing all production & property. State control, under International Jewry would supposedly insure equitable distribution of manufactured goods & foodstuffs, and protect the population from capitalist exploitation.

Hitler advocated private ownership & free enterprise. He believed that competition & opportunities for personal development encourage individual initiative.

On one hand, the free play of forces must be guaranteed as broad a field of endeavor as possible. On the other, it should be stressed that this free play of forces must remain for the person within the framework of communal goals, which we refer to as the people and the national community. Only in this way can we attain the highest level of human achievement & human productivity.” -Hitler

In May 1930, Hitler met with a Berlin subordinate, Otto Strasser, who supported a similar program to Marx. Hitler told him his ideas were “pure Marxism” and would wreck the entire economy. He bounced Strasser out of the party that July, underscoring his intolerance of Marxist socialism. Hitler considered the opportunity to acquire wealth & property an incentive for “eternal, enterprising personal initiative.” Enabling talented individuals to realize their full potential in life also elevated the society they belong to and serve.

Hitler believed in the unity of naturally related people, the removal of class distinctions, and the personal feeling within every individual of belonging to the national community that the person, through fate, was born into.

A primary liberal argument against the significance of race is environmentalism. Supported by democracy & Marxism alike, this theory holds that not racial ancestry, but factors such as climate, arable land, education, luck, and social opportunities determine group or individual achievement.

The periodical “NS Briefe” related the German position, “No amount of education can change the inner substance of a person, since the factors that determine who he is do not come from without. They rest within him, given to him by his parents & grandparents.”

The “Germanic Guidelines” periodical summarized that “race alone makes the individual and indeed the whole society masters of their environment & external circumstances, to shape them according to their will.”

The German people came into being no differently than almost every truly creative civilized nation we know of in the world. A numerically small, talented race, capable of organizing & creating civilization, established itself over other peoples in the course of many centuries. It in part absorbed them, in part adapted to them. All members of our people have of course contributed their special talents to this union. It was, however, created by a nation-and-state forming elite alone. This race imposed its language, naturally not without borrowing from those it subjugated. And all shared a common fate for so long, that the life of the people directing the affairs of state became inseparably bound to the life of the gradually assimilating other members. All the while, conqueror & conquered had long become a community. This is our German people of today… Our only wish is that all members contribute their best to the prosperity of our national life. As long as every element gives what it has to give, this element in so doing will help benefit all our lives.” -Hitler

Note: The Third Reich aggressively sought out talented individuals, regardless of their former rank in society, from the bottom to the top (meritocracy), and ensured that they were able to receive the proper education & opportunities to utilize their abilities to the fullest, to the great benefit of the community as a whole. The Fundamentals of National Socialism are of utmost importance to understanding this article. Research the fundamentals here: https://www.renegadetribune.com/national-socialism-the-fundamentals-part-1/

THE GERMAN NATION IS ONE PEOPLE

The crux of National Socialist ideology & state form was German unity. Hitler promoted whatever contributed to this goal, and rejected what did not. This could come from the Left or the Right.

Hitler was a literate man with a profound grasp of history. He fashioned a political philosophy that interpreted Germany’s past as a continuous, progressive struggle for independence & unification. Disharmony among the Germans had cost them freedom & life.

The Roman Empire had imposed an immoral foreign influence until the Arminius, a Cheruskan (German tribe), unified prominent German tribes to force the invaders out.

During the 17th Century, a politically discordant Germany became the battleground for the 30 Years’ War. More than half the population perished. The subsequent Peace of Westphalia in 1648, engineered by Sweden & France, partitioned Germany into a myriad of insignificant duchies & principalities. The treaty established a parliament at Regensburg for their common representation.

Austria & Prussia eventually regained diplomatic & military balance during the 18th Century. Due to a lack of connection between the royal hierarchy and the population, neither state could later repulse the invasion by Napoleonic France.

Conquered by France in 1806, only through nationalism did the Prussians again become free. Prussia unified Germany in 1871, and this introduced prosperity & progress. Crass social discrepancies nonetheless persisted.

At that time, the philosopher, Friedrich Nietzsche, expressed the yearning among his people for a deeper, enduring bond, “There are many fine threads in the German soul, but they are not woven into a single, solid and mighty knot; a sorry spectacle and a solemn peril. This must be remedied, a greater solidarity in the nature & soul of our people created, the rupture between the internal and the external eliminated. In the loftiest sense we must strive for German unity, and strive more passionately than for mere political unification… Create the concept of a nation.”

Hitler grew up in the social milieu that Nietzsche criticized for its class distinctions. World War I, during which Hitler saw combat in an infantry regiment, welded various social factions into an entity. He and his comrades felt solidarity in the trenches, but found it undermined by political discord at home, seeded by International Jewry and its Marxist proxies.

During the post-war period, the country suffered economic distress, political disharmony and foreign exploitation. Hitler later declared, “When the German people “form a unified bloc, they are a power. When they are divided, they are defenseless & impotent.”

By emphasizing German unity, National Socialism followed in the footsteps of the Romans’ nemesis Arminius, the Prussian reformers who rose against Napoleon, the statesman Bismarck, and the eminent Nietzsche. The matter of Germany’s moral, social, and political harmony influenced the NSDAP’s stand on virtually every major issue.

National Socialism was largely a product of 18th & 19th Century values. Hitler saw how the fall of absolutism released powerful forces slumbering within mankind. But as the creative surge burst traditional bonds & restraints associated with the old order, it gave birth to doctrines that evolved independently of one another, and were without historical precedent.

The National Socialists believed that the exaltation of the individual in the liberal-democratic sense would “dissolve the healthy social order and lead to ruin. They nonetheless sanctioned the free play of forces, opportunity for personal development & free enterprise. The task of their authoritarian (holistic) government was to promote these practices, simultaneously insuring that the collective interests of the population remain decisive. As the individual advanced in National Socialist Germany, so did the nation. Hitler harnessed, yet stimulated, the forces of human creativity reanimated by the Enlightenment, giving them a form, purpose, and direction not envisioned by the pioneers of liberalism & democracy. This was Hitler’s Socialism, aka National Socialism!

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/hitlers-socialism-vs-marxs-socialism/

