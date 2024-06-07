Martin Friedrich’s Hitlerism (Clemens & Blair, 2023) is a powerful and compelling book that challenges readers to reconsider their beliefs and values in the face of a changing and tumultuous world. Friedrich’s exploration of the existential crisis facing modern society is both compelling and timely, offering a unique perspective on the challenges we face as a civilization.

One of the most striking aspects of Hitlerism is Friedrich’s fearless examination of the current state of affairs in Europe and the wider world. He draws attention to the ways in which alien immigration and environmental degradation are impacting our societies, and he does not shy away from addressing the difficult and often controversial issues surrounding these topics. By tackling these subjects head-on, Friedrich forces readers to confront uncomfortable truths and consider the implications of their actions and beliefs.

Another key theme in Hitlerism is the decline of faith and spirituality in modern society, replaced by a relentless pursuit of material wealth and technological advancement. Friedrich argues that this shift has led to a loss of reverence and piety, leaving humanity adrift in a sea of godless materiality. He posits that the absence of faith has left a void in our hearts and souls, one that can only be filled through a return to our roots and a reconnection with the Divine.

Friedrich’s exploration of the role of science in modern society is also thought-provoking, as he points out how the pursuit of knowledge has evolved into a form of idolatry. Instead of using science as a tool to understand the world and our place in it, humanity has elevated it to the status of an infallible deity. This has led to a dangerous worship of technology and a dehumanization of mankind, turning us into soulless automatons with no connection to our heritage or our gods.

In the face of these challenges, Friedrich presents Hitlerism as a radical and transformative ideology that offers a way forward for those who are willing to embrace it. He argues that the Hitlerist is a hero, a warrior for truth and righteousness who is willing to confront the cosmic forces of evil that seek to destroy our civilization. By embodying the values of Hitlerism, individuals can become agents of change and champions of the divine will, standing strong against the tide of Jewish supremacy and reclaiming their rightful place in the world.

What sets Hitlerism apart from other works on similar topics is Friedrich’s eloquent prose and powerful imagery, which bring his arguments to life in a visceral and immersive way. His writing is both evocative and provocative, challenging readers to think deeply about the nature of existence and their place within it. While some may find his ideas controversial or unsettling, there is no denying the impact of his words and the urgency of his message.

Overall, Hitlerism is a bold and uncompromising work that demands the attention of anyone willing to engage with its ideas. Friedrich’s vision of a world in crisis is both unsettling and inspiring, offering a pathway to redemption for those brave enough to walk it. By embracing the values described within Hitlerism, readers may find a renewed sense of purpose and a deeper connection to the divine forces that shape our world.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/hitlerism-a-review/

