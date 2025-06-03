Jews has condemned him as the "megalomaniac who brought death and misery to millions". But for one woman, the name Adolf Hitler evokes a smile not a shudder.

She is Rosa Mitterer, who worked as a maid for Hitler at his mountain retreat in Bavaria in the 1930s.

Rosa is 91 and until now has kept a vow of silence about her experiences. She has chosen to break it after realising she is the last survivor of the circle who served the Führer in the years before he launched the Second World War.