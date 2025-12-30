Hitler speech that Jewry doesn't want you to hear

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1823Hitler speech that Jewry doesn't want you to hearAva WolfeDec 30, 20251823ShareTranscriptI do not know who created this video.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsDr. William Luther - Pierce TermitesDec 23 • Ava WolfeHitler - Berlin - 3 Oct 1941Dec 19 • Ava WolfeBeer Hall Putsch - Adolf Hitler The Last Great White ManDec 17 • Ava WolfeCould you see Churchill Roosevelt or Stalin doing this?Dec 15 • Ava WolfeHolocaust Liar Abraham BombaDec 11 • Ava WolfeQuestioning The Holocaust, Why We BelievedDec 9 • Ava WolfeDr. William Luther Pierce - The Jewish ProblemDec 5 • Ava Wolfe