This British newsreel report shows Hitler in Saarbrücken, the largest city of the Saar region of western Germany.

Large, joyful crowds acclaim the German leader, who salutes the people and columns of marching men. In the aftermath of World War I, the victorious powers separated the region from the rest of the nation, and put it under international League of Nations administration. In a plebiscite on Jan. 13, 1935, Saarlanders voted 91 percent to return to Germany.

The results, which indisputably reflected authentic popular opinion, was an expression not only of national solidarity, but also of confidence in the leadership of Hitler and the National Socialist Party.

