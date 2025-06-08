Accordingly, Germanys Fuehrer Adolf Hitler has been assigned total blame for starting World War II in Europe, historys deadliest conflict in which 50 million died.

Interestingly, the anniversary of World War II has reopened old wounds and ignited an ugly battle of words between Russia and its unloving neighbors, Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic states.The latter two accuse Moscow of having stabbed them in the back in 1939 by becoming a partner with Germany.