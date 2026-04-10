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Donna's avatar
Donna
9h

Thank you for sharing this very informative article. So much history has been hidden. My German mother-in-law was a nurse during WWII. She never believed any groups of people were gassed or tortured because she never saw any of that happen. She always doubted all the lies about Hitler. I wish she were still alive because I'd ask her to tell me more.

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Monika Schaefer's avatar
Monika Schaefer
4h

Very good article! The Germans spared no effort to keep the prisoners ALIVE, and yet the prevailing narrative is so completely inverted, it takes your breath away.

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