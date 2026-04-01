Hanna Reitsch - The Last Interview

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:003645Hanna Reitsch - The Last InterviewAva WolfeApr 01, 20263645ShareAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsDr. Kevin Macdonald - The jewish assault on White peopleApr 1 • Ava WolfeWhy Did So Many Scandinavians Volunteer For Germany In WW2Mar 25 • Ava WolfeThe Italian Invasion of Greece 1940Mar 19 • Ava WolfeChelmo Camp Gas VanMar 17 • Ava WolfeThe Rudolf Hess Peace Mission 1941 The TruthMar 13 • Ava WolfeEye Heart Mengele Part 3Mar 11 • Ava WolfeThe Italian Invasion of France - 1940Mar 9 • Ava Wolfe