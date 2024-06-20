1,344 words

Published in honor of H. P. Lovecraft’s 120th birthday, August 20, 2010.

“Homo Homini Lupus; Man is a wolf to his kindred.”

–Plautus

Howard Phillips Lovecraft was born in Providence on Rhode Island in 1890. His father died in 1898 in Butler hospital, Providence, allegedly from nervous exhaustion due to over-work, but, in a…