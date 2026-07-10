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Luisa Vasconcellos's avatar
Luisa Vasconcellos
10h

Sorry, I found the same documents easier to be read:

Manifesto for the Abolition of Interest-Slavery -- https://www.nationalists.org/pdf/hitler/manifesto-for-abolition-enslavement-interest-on-money-gottfried-feder.pdf

Gottfried Feder Metapedia -- https://en.metapedia.org/wiki/Gottfried_Feder

– Wall Street’s Plans For The Great Starvation by Video Rebel’s Blog (Published February 23, 2014) | Blog at http://vidrebel.wordpress.com/

THE PROGRAMME OF THE NSDAP THE NATIONAL SOCIALIST GERMAN WORKERS' PARTY AND ITS GENERAL CONCEPTIONS -- https://hispafiles.ru/data/pol/826837/src/The_program_of_the_NSDAP.pdf

– How Hitler Tackled Unemployment And Revived Germany’s Economy by Mark Weber (October 26, 2011) IHR

Text with references: https://ihr.org/other/economyhitler2011 -- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yeRvZ5y70fw

Wall Street’s Plans For The Great Starvation | Video Rebel's Blog -- https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2014/02/23/wall-streets-plans-for-the-great-starvation/

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Frank Holden's avatar
Frank Holden
9h

No doubt about it. Only world wide debt cancellation and the eradication of fractional

banking and usury will do the job. This can happen only with revolution from the bottom up.

First, there will have to be mass "unemployment," so called, and mass starvation, a dismal Cormac McCarthy world. Then they'll send out local police and lie and twist with stories of "labor unrest" thru the media and the schools. Then when the masses get truly massive and the lies fail, they'll send ICE and then the army and there will be blood, a lot more blood. Whoever is still left with a steady head may luckily take over and we may just get some form of national socialism. The bankster gangsters will have to be dispossessed of their big money and its power and all power and resources must go instead to the people and the ecology. If not, big money and corruption will creep back in. The IWW, the "Wobblies," were a damn good and damn dangerous idea. But even by the time the feds busted all their offices one night before WWI, corrupt leaders were taking over. Unions were a great idea in themselves until the mob took them over at the top, as was democracy a good idea until big money and mass schooling and propaganda took over at the top. If Churchill, the bumbling drunk who later became a Jewish lackey, could have known enough to write the comment above, then it must have been common knowledge amid his circle. This is the best proof we could ask for as to who pressed the Bank of England and Britain into WWII against Germany, whose only offence was to take over its own economy and move it forward for the German people. Truth will out and this truth will come out someday but God only knows when.

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