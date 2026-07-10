Have you ever wondered why you are a slave in this Jewish-created system? More than a century ago there was a man who clearly delineated the causes and consequences of this money scam which, like an octopus, has taken hold of the whole financial structure of the planet. Of course, I’m talking about Gottfried Feder and his book Manifesto for the Abolition of Interest-Slavery published for the first time in the Pre-Third Reich Germany of 1919. Gottfried Feder (27 January 1883 – 24 September 1941) had been an early mentor of Adolf Hitler, and it was precisely one of his lectures on economics that drew Adolf Hitler into the NSDAP, exactly in the same year Feder’s book was published. Gottfried Feder was also one of the founding members of the party. Feder had been a strong advocate of banking reform as early as 1917; he was a warrior against Jewish interest slavery and usury.

In February 1920, together with Adolf Hitler and Anton Drexler, Feder drafted the so-called “25 points” which summed up the party’s views, and introduced his own anti-capitalist views into the program. When the paper was announced on 24 February 1920, more than 2,000 people attended the rally. In an attempt to make the party more broadly appealing to larger segments of the population, the DAP was renamed in February 1920 to the Nationalsozialistische Deutsche Arbeiterpartei (National Socialist German Workers’ Party, NSDAP) – Metapedia

As I have remarked earlier almost one hundred years have passed since these events took place. Nothing has changed under the sun. A quick overlook on the Manifesto is sufficient to get to this conclusion. The game and the players are the same (Rothschild Family and acolytes, as they are mentioned in the book itself) the dreary consequences are exactly the same ones. We are suffering the same sickness we were suffering by that time and prior to that time in history, basically anywhere in the civilized world in which we had the misfortune of sharing our living space with the Kike Jew.

We humans will not be truly free until we liberate ourselves from the shackles of this International financial tyranny. This game is impossible to turn upside down in our favour because it has been designed by the (((creator of the game))) this way, for the benefit of the creator of the game. Interest rates gradually augment yearly as the debt grows all the way up into infinity. There cannot be an end to this because that is precisely the purpose of this con-game; total slavery to the Jew Bank. This makes the abolition of debt-slavery paramount to not only freeing ourselves from these shackles, but also to saving the White Race from total annihilation.

Have you ever wondered why this ‘modern life’, with all its overheads, becomes unbearable when you cannot make ends meet? Mind you, this rigged casino game is far from ending; quite the contrary. The game is an ever-spiraling roller-coaster of increasing prices and decreasing salaries. It is all set up this way on purpose for you to either die or become a slave.

Enters Gottfried Feder.

But once there was a plan which, thanks to Adolf Hitler and the Third Reich, was brought to fruition. It still shines as a primal example of success in self-organization. It is also a glaring example of the ‘miracles’ that can happen once a people get rid of their ‘Central Bank’ (that gigantic international Jewish bloodsucker) and get hold of their own destiny.

The idea points toward the establishment of a united front of the entire working population: from the unpropertied laborer who, as we have seen, is very heavily burdened with indirect taxes for the satisfaction of loan-capital, through the entire bourgeois class of civil servants and employees, of the farming and small-trades middle class, which get to feel the pitiless tyranny of money in the form of wretched housing, farmland-rental, bank-interest, and so on, all the way up to the leading heads, inventors, and directors of our big industry, who are one and all more or less stuck together in the claws of big loan-capital, for whom the first task of life is always to work for the sake of pensions, dividends, and interest for the money-powers playing behind the scenes. No less do all circles of the intelligentsia – artists, writers, actors, scholars, as well as other independent professionals also belong to this group.’ – Manifesto for the Abolition of Interest-Slavery (Chapter: Implementation and Rationale).

Over the centuries the fight against debt-slavery has been an imperative need for all peoples who were suffering under this yoke. Time and time again history repeats itself with similar conclusions.

‘Solon in the year 594 B.C. abolished personal debt-slavery through legislation. This law was called the great Seisachtheia (shaking off of burdens).’ – Manifesto for the Abolition of Interest-Slavery. (Chapter: Implementation and Rationale).

Debt-slavery also equals arrested development (especially for Whites). There cannot be true progress without freedom. There cannot be true technological advancement without freedom. We live trapped in this world of smoke & mirrors in which even science has become a bad joke. Is there any wonder why projects such as the so-called ‘Space Program’ (if there ever was one) have been postponed indefinitely in favour of useless agendas based on spending big money on ‘promoting the welfare of the Third World’ (i.e. watering the weeds).

The Kike Jew wants a medieval plantation where people are no longer aware of who they are or what their true destiny on this Earth really is. The total control of this game that the Jew itself has created is key to tighten the leash of slavery on people and countries. The total control of media and resources would not be possible without this tight grip on the world economy. It is absolutely paramount to understand this basic logic if we see it from the right perspective in the bigger scheme of things, not only as far as today’s world is concerned but also as far as future generations might be affected by this Jewish-created problem. Thus freedom is not only a right to pursue but also an imperative mission to accomplish.

‘I repeat: it is also not true at all that the abolition of the lordship of interest would lead to the elimination and exhaustion of wealth. On the contrary, the abolition of interest-slavery would promote the creation of wealth based on labor that manufactures goods and produces value, unburdened and liberated from eternal interest-outlays. The abolition of interest-slavery leads, as we have seen, to a comprehensive lowering of costs in all of life; it unburdens us from the excessive weight of taxation so that for every working man the possibility of accumulating savings must be greater in the future than hitherto.’ – Manifesto for the Abolition of Interest-Slavery (Chapter: Publisher’s afterword).

One does not need to be a genius to guess that when things go financially well for the people the State (if it works for the good of the people) benefits enormously. Money can be invested in ambitious projects. For a highly motivated population the sky is the limit. How many times have we entertained the idea of what the Third Reich would have accomplished had the outcome of the Second World War been different? Suffice to say our folk would not be in the middle of this current quagmire and on the verge of a total race war with our ancestral racial enemies. (((They))) have not changed, their atavistic hatred of White Europeans is still there and they are using this ‘International financial system’ as the primary engine to destroy us, so is there any wonder why this ‘financial system’ as it is, has to be destroyed?

The economy should be at the people’s service, for the benefit of the folk, and not the other way around. – The author.

At the risk of sounding redundant I won’t insist too much on the importance of abolishing this debt-slavery that is dragging the entire Western World (and the rest of the World of course) to the edge of the abyss, which is what the Kike Jew apparently wishes. The more chaos he generates the more profit he reaps. Those who have recently opposed this New World Order of Slavery have paid the price dearly (does anyone remember Muammar Gaddafi?). National Socialism was not only a bulwark against the menace of Bolshevism coming from the East but also the only bastion against the tyranny and oppression of this Jewish Financial Golem. National Socialism became the utmost menace to this Jew World Order of destruction, one only had to ask Winston Churchill what he thought about it:

Gottfried Feder’s later life

Unfortunately after the Night of the Long Knives in June 1934, where SA leaders like Ernst Röhm and left-leaning party officials like Gregor Strasser were terminated, Gottfried Feder began to withdraw from public affairs. He eventually became a professor at the Technische Hochschule in Berlin in 1936, where he stayed until his death in Murnau, Bavaria in 1941.

The National Socialist’s spirit and the work of men like Gottfried Feder are still beacons of light for us, even today at this day and age. Our task is to keep the flame alive for the survival of our children and grandchildren before they are destroyed for ever and with them the memory of the greatest race that has graced this planet.

But there is a solution to this Jewish juggernaut; we need debt-cancellation worldwide, and we also need to seize the Jew banker-gangster assets wherever they might be. I do not know how this can be accomplished, but I’m sure as hell it is of paramount importance to achieve such goal. If we really have these secret allies in the high spheres of power (as some people in the movement assume) I think is on them to start moving the right pieces on the big chessboard.

The time is now, tomorrow will be too damn late.

Hitler, Goebbels and Feder (Second right).

Who’s got the world on its grip?

‘We are now nearing the worst Financial Collapse in 500 years. The Jews have stashed tens of trillions of dollars in cash, gold and other assets in offshore locations so they can profit from our coming misery by buying up our homes and businesses for pennies on the dollar. In the next Depression at least 10 million Americans will die from starvation. MIT says at least half a billion will die worldwide from starvation and billions more from plagues.

None of this had to happen. We could have rejected Judaism as an infantile religion. We could have demanded that Jews behave like adults. It is too late for Jews to begin a campaign to tell their friends and neighbors that the Holohoax was a fraud and that the cycle of Depressions and wars need not be. We need worldwide Debt Cancellation. We need non-interest bearing currencies. And we need to end fractional reserve banking.

It is past time for all the victims of Jewish Supremacism to unite and say NO to the Jews and their criminal insanity.’ – Horse237 (Video Rebel’s Blog)

Manifesto for the Abolition of Interest-Slavery (Audio version)

Reading the Scott Hadding’s translation of Gottfried Feder, Das Manifest zur Brechung der Zinsknechtschaft des Geldes (1919).

Read by Dick Eastman. Yakima, Washington, January 17, 2016.

Note: The reading gets a bit sloppy at times but overall I highly recommend listening it. I only wish the audio had been divided in chapters though.

References:

– Gottfried Feder – The Programme of the NSDAP published by Neues Europa

– Gottfried Feder Metapedia

– Manifesto for the Abolition of Interest-Slavery (1919) Originally Published by Joseph C. Hubers Verlag, Diessen vor Muenchen, Germany. Translated into English by Hadding Scott, 2012.

– Wall Street’s Plans For The Great Starvation by Video Rebel’s Blog (Published February 23, 2014) | Author’s note: I highly recommend following Video Rebel’s Blog at http://vidrebel.wordpress.com/

– How Hitler Tackled Unemployment And Revived Germany’s Economy by Mark Weber (October 26, 2011) IHR

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/gottfried-feder-fight-interest-slavery/

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