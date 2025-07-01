We want to educate women who, with their natural mode of living, their intelligence, and their real truthfulness raise strong new generations.

The NSF-DF is the National Socialist organization for women and it is responsible for female education in all political Weltanschaulichem, spiritual-cultural, housekeeping and social issues a woman is concerned with. The political mission is carried out by the National Socialist Women’s Association, which is the association of female leaders. The National Socialist Women’s Association is a subdivision of the NSDAP. Due to the party’s division of territories the National Socialist Women’s Association in all its responsibilities and special organizational tasks, works closely together with the Hoheitstrager in the respective territory. Therefore, the female leader of the Women’s Association is on the staff of the Hoheitstrager. The highest administrative department is the Reichs Women’s Leadership.

The departments in all Districts, circles and district groups are structured in accordance with the 12 main divisions of the Reichs Women’s Leadership. In accordance with the political principles of the National Socialist Weltanschauung, the goals of the National Socialist Women’s Association are these: the German woman should be educated in a National Socialist way. As a woman’s responsibilities at home and with the family are vital for our nation, all women should share the knowledge of how to raise a great nation.

Finally, all responsibilities a woman has in her social district as well as in her executive function in the process of organizing Europe, need to be centrally processed, so that the organization can complete its mission.

To make this centralization possible it is necessary to cooperate to a large extent with other organizations and departments. Part of the Reichs Women’s Leadership are the Women’s Office, the Administrative Department of the Working Woman of the German Labor Front, Office III of the chairman of the German Red Cross, which serves as a connection office and the Committee of Sisters in which the leaders of all Nurses Associations are united.

The functions of the Women's Organization are structured as follows: Department of Motherservice, Department of National Economy and Domestic Economy, Department of Assisting Services, Department of Culture, Education and Training, Department of Youth Teams, Department of Children Teams, and Department of Neighboring and Foreign Countries.

