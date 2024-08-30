Gertrud Scholtz-Klink, née Treusch, born on February 9, 1902, in the small village of Adelsheim, was to become the most senior woman leader in the NSDAP. The daughter of a minor civil servant, Gertrud’s life appeared to be set on an ordinary course. She worked briefly as a reporter and anticipated that she would marry and have children. In 1920, aged 18, she married Eugen Klink, a school teacher and later a district officer in the NSDAP, bearing him six children. Attracted to the National Socialist ideology and with Eugen's encouragement, Gertrud joined the Party in September 1929 at the age of twenty-seven. She did social work for Party members, organizing supporters in Offenburg, and soon became leader of the National Socialist Women’s League section in Baden.

Eugen Klink died of a heart attack in March 1930. The widow Klink then remarried to a country doctor, Günther Scholtz, in 1932, from whom she was divorced in 1938. In December 1940, she announced plans to marry SS-Obergruppenführer August Heissmeyer, former head of the SS Main Office; the couple combined their children: She had four, two having since passed away, and Heissmeyer had five from a previous marriage. They told the Berlin press, “We have given our children a joint home.” With her ten children, later she and Heissmeyer had another child together, Scholtz-Klink was upheld by the Party as a model of fertility.

(Photo: Scholtz-Klink and Heissmeyer with their children in Berlin.)

Upon the election of Adolf Hitler as Chancellor in 1933, the Government prioritized the organization of women and compelled women’s organizations to either accept National Socialist leadership or disband. Most secular women’s organizations had dissolved themselves or were abolished in 1933, and integrated under the National Socialist Women's League (NS-Frauenschaft), which consisted of a female membership of 2.3 million by 1938, the equivalent of 40% of the total Party membership.

Hitler appointed Scholtz-Klink as Reichsfrauenführerin of the Women's League in 1934, a position that defined her career and which she held until the end of the War. Under her leadership, the League created programs to educate young women and girls on household management, maternal health, child care, sanitation, cooking, and the use of German-manufactured products in place of imported ones as part of the national self-sufficiency program. Refreshments were served to German soldiers in train stations during wartime. In 1936, an additional appointment was made as head of the women's bureau in the German Labor Front, with the responsibility of administering women who worked for the benefit of the Government.

For exemplary service, Hitler presented Scholtz-Klink with the AH Honorary Golden Party Badge on November 9, 1936, the thirteenth anniversary of the Beer Hall Putsch.

Scholtz-Klink oversaw women in factories and on farms, and extolled the virtues of German motherhood and the establishment of homes where Aryans could raise families. She sought to ensure in Occupied France that appropriate hospitalization was available for women giving birth to the children of German soldiers. Frequent trips were made to visit women in concentration camps at Moringen, Lichtenburg, and Ravensbrück. State visits had been arranged to the United Kingdom (1936; 1939), France (1941), Finland (1942), the Netherlands (1943), Italy and Norway, and her duties included networking with the leaders of national women's organizations in other European countries: Olga Bjoner of Norway, Ann Prunella Stack of the United Kingdom, Olga Medici del Vascello of Italy, and Pilar Primo de Rivera of Spain.

(Photo: Scholtz-Klink caressing the face of a young girl, 1941.)

In May 1945, the Allied forces defeated the Third Reich. Scholtz-Klink and her husband fled Berlin. As they traveled, she was caught in the crossfire between German and American troops and wounded five times. The Soviets briefly held Scholtz-Klink and Heissmeyer in a prisoner-of-war camp near Magdeburg, but they managed to escape and she and her husband then picked up their youngest child before making their way to the home of devoted Party member Pauline of Württemberg, Princess of Wied, at Bebenhausen Castle, who took the couple under her protection. The Princess later said that she cared for Frau Heissmeyer “as one would help a wounded animal.”

Scholtz-Klink and her husband assumed the names Heinrich and Maria Stuckebrock in hiding at Bebenhausen. Herr Stuckebrock, aged 48, spent much of his time plowing and planting a garden on a former German Army parade ground near the Castle. Frau Stuckebrock, aged 43, made Christmas tree decorations and other crafts from colored paper and pine cones. They were identified three years later. On February 28, 1948, French, German and American police arrived to apprehend the fugitive couple, it was reported Heissmeyer had to be restrained before he could take cyanide that was hidden in his coat pocket.

A French military court sentenced Scholtz-Klink and her husband to 18 months imprisonment for forged documents. However, in May 1950, a review was performed in which they were classified by a German de-nazification court as "main culprits" and sentenced to an additional 30 months. Upon completing her sentence in 1953, Scholtz-Klink returned to Bebenhausen Castle to live. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1979, who had meanwhile served as the director of the West German Coca-Cola bottling plant. In the 1980s, she defended her National Socialist beliefs in an interview with feminist historian Claudia Koonz, and continued to defend and live those beliefs until her death on March 24, 1999, at the age of ninety-seven.

(Photo: Scholtz-Klink and Heissmeyer after their capture in 1948.)

(Photo: Scholtz-Klink's Bebenhausen residence, 1954.)

Found at https://telegra.ph/Gertrud-Scholtz-Klink-19021999-01-16

Share

Leave a comment