Germany is no longer the same – Orban rebuked Berlin for the failure of migration policy.

On the eve of a meeting with Washington-appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized the state of affairs in modern Germany.

Europe’s most popular and longest-serving premier said that the country has ceased to be a role model due to problems with illegal migration.

Before he visited Berlin, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban criticized modern Germany. He said that the country had even lost its former fragrance as he clearly made fun of its problem with migration.

‘Germany no longer has the taste it used to have. She doesn’t smell like she used to anymore. This whole Germany is no longer the Germany that our grandparents and parents set as an example for us,’ the politician said in an interview before a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Orbán also said that Germany was once a country of order, well-organized work and hard-working people.

But now, he noted, Germany is a colorful, changed, and a weird multicultural world where migrants are no longer guests. This is a very big change,’ summed up the head of the Hungarian government.

The prime minister’s comments overshadowed the already tense visit. After all, Berlin and other EU leaders are irritated by Orban’s growing relationship with Vladimir Putin and the growing disagreements between Brussels and Budapest over Ukraine.

However, this does not change the fact that the surge in illegal migration has become a major problem for what was once a nation we called Germany.

This hot political issue contributed to the success of the far-right AfD party in the recent European elections, we note. STORY ~ MICHAEL WALSH VETERAN JOURNALIST

POINT TO PONDER: ‘The USA has become a state as a result of liberal ideas and various other factors, through financial monopolies too. But they will never be a nation: they will always be the scene of internal disturbances, and ideological, religious, ethnic and religious rivalries. The USA will be overtaken by events.’ ~ Adolf Hitler Interview. Chicago Tribune, February 15 1931.

‘If a government uses the instrument of power in its hands for the purpose of leading a people to ruin, then rebellion is not only the right but also the duty of every individual citizen.’ Adolf Hitler. Mein Kampf.

Found at https://europerenaissance.com/2024/06/23/germany-is-no-longer-germany-r-i-p/

