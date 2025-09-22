German U-boat that sank during World War II spotted in incredible underwater pictures
By Chris Ciaccia
This article is from 2020.
A German U-boat that sank off the British coast during World War II has been captured on camera in remarkable images.
The pictures were taken by diving contractor Dive Newquay, which took a group of divers to see the remains of U-1021, British news agency SWNS reports. The vessel lies 9 nautical miles off the coast of Cornwall.
"…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.