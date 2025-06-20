German Prisoners Tortured Into Signing Confessions

Share this postAva’s SubstackGerman Prisoners Tortured Into Signing ConfessionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:008Share this postAva’s SubstackGerman Prisoners Tortured Into Signing ConfessionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3German Prisoners Tortured Into Signing ConfessionsAva WolfeJun 20, 20258Share this postAva’s SubstackGerman Prisoners Tortured Into Signing ConfessionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore3ShareThis video was created by Ernst Zündel.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postAva’s SubstackGerman Prisoners Tortured Into Signing ConfessionsCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsAdolf Hitler marries Eva Braun3 hrs ago • Ava WolfeYou are AMALEK Part 3Jun 19 • Ava WolfeWomen in the Reich - Every Child is SacredJun 19 • Ava WolfeStrength Through JoyJun 19 • Ava WolfeYou are AMALEK Part 2Jun 18 • Ava WolfeAllied War Crimes of World War Two- Stalin's 'torch-men' Order #0428Jun 18 • Ava WolfeYou are AMALEK Part 1Jun 17 • Ava Wolfe
Share this post