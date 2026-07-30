Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.932German Defense - German Honor 1933 election filmAva WolfeJul 30, 2026932ShareTranscriptYou can find this video here: https://odysee.com/@AvaWolfe:d/German-Defense---German-Honor-1933-election-film:1Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsThe Anne Frank Diary - a Hoax (1982)Jul 29 • Ava WolfeDr. William Luther Pierce - The Nature Of The beastJul 25 • Ava WolfeNational Socialist Views on RaceJul 22 • Ava WolfeDr. William Luther Pierce - Seeing The ForestJul 18 • Ava WolfeDARK RITES Jewish Ritual MurderJul 15 • Ava WolfeSchool Under The SwastikaJul 8 • Ava WolfeErnst Zündel on race (Part 1 of 2) 1996Jul 8 • Ava Wolfe