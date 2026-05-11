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S.M. Carson's avatar
S.M. Carson
2h

Also the good general was not a fan of the tribe and their media dominance and influence.

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Robert E. Henry's avatar
Robert E. Henry
4h

Amazing!!! Well written. You know, I've always wondered why actor George C. Scott, REFUSED to attend the Academy Awards ceremony to receive his Best Actor Oscar for his brilliant portrayal of Patton!!!! Did George C. Scott know this conspiracy?

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