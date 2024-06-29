2,280 words
Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” in the 1960s set up millions of Blacks and Hispanics in cities on generous housing and welfare benefits. Before the Great Society, nobody assumed they could live on permanent government benefits, except maybe disabled veterans.
The Johnson and Nixon administrations’ welfare system, set up during America’s peak …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.