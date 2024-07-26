From Revolution to Construction
by Rudolf Hess
The source: “Von der Revolution zum Aufbau,” in Rudolf Hess, Reden (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP., 1938), pp. 15-32.
National Socialists: German People’s Comrades!
I speak to you today not as Reich Minister, but rather as a National Socialist. A National Socialist who knows as few others do what moves old fighting comrades. I know so well because I mys…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.