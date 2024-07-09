FREE CITIZENS NEWS FUNDED BY READERS: Victims of violence committed in 1944 by American ‘liberators’ are remembered in France.

On the anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy, new evidence is emerging of the rape of French women by US Army soldiers.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landing in Normandy on June 6, 1944, France remembers the American soldiers who suffered from the atrocities, reports BFM TV.

After the operation ended in October, US military leaders convicted 152 US soldiers of raping French women. That figure is ‘a gross understatement,’ says Mary Louise Roberts, one of the few historians to study the ‘great taboo of World War II.’

According to her, many women chose to remain silent: in addition to shame, they did not want to spoil the atmosphere of the jingoism of the arrival of the ‘ liberators .’

One of them was Aimé Elode Honore, who lived in the Breton village of Montour. Her daughter Aimee Dupre, 80 years later, decided to make public the evidence recorded by her mother about how two American soldiers came to their farm on August 10.

‘They wanted me,’ recalls Dupre, who was 19 at the time. Her mother went in her place, and at gunpoint the ‘liberators’ raped her, taking turns.

‘Everyone was happy, the war was over, there was joy all around,’ explains Jeanine Plassard to BFM TV. Her then 17-year-old mother, Kartin Tournellec, was raped in her home by American William Mack after he shot his father who tried to intercede. By the verdict of a military court, he was executed.

To motivate soldiers to fight so far from home, US military leaders promised them a France full of available women,’ notes Mary Louise Roberts.

Thus, the newspaper Stars and Stripes, which was published with funds from the army and was voraciously read by thousands of soldiers transferred to Europe, is replete with photographs of French women hugging the arriving liberators.

In the 1976 book OK, Joe! writer Louis Guillou talks about serving as a translator in the American army after the Normandy landings.

He points out that almost all those sentenced to death for rape were black. Mary Louise Roberts believes that the military commanders preferred to make them scapegoats to maintain the reputation of white Americans.

‘According to testimony given to the U.S. Senate on July 17 1945, when the French colonial (Negro) troops under his (General Eisenhower) command entered the German city of Stuttgart, ‘they herded German women into the subways and raped some 2,000 of them.’ Even a PM reporter, ‘reluctantly confirmed the story in its major details.’ – Peace Action, July 1945.

These terrible, tragic events, which for sheer horror find their equal only in the worst excesses of Genghis Khan, explain the necessity to supply 50 million condoms to GIs in a vain attempt to check rampant venereal disease in a defeated nation in which such afflictions were previously virtually unknown.

No less than 20% of GIs were carrying venereal disease. ‘In the case of Negro GIs, the venereal disease rate was 70% infected.’ – Hal Foust, Berlin, July 22 1946.

MIKE WALSH is a journalist, broadcaster and the author of WITNESS TO HISTORY: THE REICH LEGEND UNCENSORED, LIFE IN THE REICH, MY LAST TESTAMENT – LET GOD JUDGE ME, HEROES HANG WHEN TRAITORS TRIUMPH, and other book titles. These best-selling books are essential for the libraries of informed readers.

Found at https://europerenaissance.com/2024/06/05/french-bitterly-remember-the-raping-us-invaders/

Share

Leave a comment