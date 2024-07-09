Ava’s Substack

Anna Cordelia
Jul 11, 2024

A short time ago, I watched the film, A Bridge Too Far (1977), which depicts the Allied attempt to attack Germany via the Netherlands in 1944.

One of the things that struck me about the movie was how, under German occupation, the Netherlands looked pretty peaceful. It was the arrival of the Allies that resulted in a bunch of death, bombing, and general destruction.

This made me re-think occupied France during WWII. I always had the impression that life in France under the "Nazees" was supposed to be a trial, and that their only hope was the heroic "resistance."

The more I learn about real history, the more these misconceptions I had are falling away.

I have heard there were many consensual intimate relations between young French girls and the good-looking German soldiers who were stationed in France during the war. Never heard of any rapes going on... interesting that it was the arrival of the Americans that started that problem.

I don't mean to sound clinical - my heart goes out to those poor young French women - but isn't it conquering armies who usually do the raping? So who were the real conquerors of France - the Germans, or the Allies?

