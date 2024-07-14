France Invaded Germany THREE TIMES in 25 Years!
By Mike King
This ought to dispel the myth of "German militarism," once and for all! Just like the original opening lines of the misunderstood and grossly misrepresented German anthem "Deutschland Uber Alles" used to proclaim:
**
Germany, Germany above all * (Deutschland uber alles)
Above everything in the world * (in terms of love for Germany)
When, always, for prote…
