The ensuing period between June of 1940 and May of 1945 saw Frenchmen volunteer for service in dozens of units and formations under the auspices of the German Wehrmacht and their related auxiliary services. The foreign volunteers of French origin that joined the German Wehrmacht or auxiliary forces were numerous and wide-spread. With numbers in the tens of thousands, they were by far the largest single volunteer force from Western Europe that fought with Germany during WWII.

French volunteers:

Members of LVF

The formations with volunteers of Germanic background were officially named Freiwilligen (volunteer) (Scandinavians, Dutch, and Flemish), including ethnic Germans born outside the Reich known as Volksdeutsche, and their members were from satellite countries. These were organised into independent legions and had the designation Waffen attached to their names for formal identification. In addition, the German SS Division Wiking included recruits from Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, and Estonia throughout its history.

Norway, Denmark, and Sweden volunteers:

Norwegian volunteers

Danish volunteers

Swedish volunteers

