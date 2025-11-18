Otto Skorzeny was one of Germany’s finest commandos. An engineer by profession, he tried to volunteer for the Luftwaffe, in the year 1939, but was declined entry due to his age (31 at the time) and unusual height (1.92 metres).

He had a scar on his cheek, inflicted during a fencing duel. Due to this wound, he would become known as ‘scarface’. He was an A…