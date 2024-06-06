Background: One of the naturally recurring National Socialist anti-semitic campaigns began in May 1943. Goebbels introduced it with a lead article in Das Reich titled “The War and the Jews.” Soon after, this remarkable document appeared. The Deutscher Wochendienst was a weekly publication aimed at magazine editors, providing more in-depth treatment than the Zeitschriften-Dienst (also intended for magazine editors). Both came from the same office.

The source: Deutscher Wochendienst, 21 May 1943

FIGHTING WORLD JEWRY

It is becoming ever clearer that world jewry is waging this war with boundless hatred against Aryan humanity, against its spirit, against its worldview, against its culture. The jewish puppet-masters in London, New York, and not least in Moscow prepared this war through shameless incitement of the peoples to war so that they raised their weapons against the Aryan powers of this earth. World jewry systematically expanded this war in the hopes of gaining victory by exhausting its Aryan opponent.

World jewry appears in this pitiless struggle in three ways: First as jew, second as the jewish related plutocrat, and third as the jewish bolshevist. The Aryan resistance is concentrated primarily in the Three Power Pact members, Germany, Italy, and Japan.

What is world jewry fighting for? For millennia, nothing less than absolute jewish world domination. This is already absolutely clear in the “Old Testament,” even if concealed by religion. Over the course of the millennia the jew often seemed close to his goal, only to be stopped by Aryan peoples. Today, too, jewry is striving for world domination. British and American plutocrats on the one side and Bolshevism on the other have outwardly different political goals, but that is only jewish deception. The jew strives for world domination so that he can rob and plunder the world to his own benefit without resistance or hindrance.

Aryan humanity, on the other hand, represented by the currently strongest Aryan people, the Germans, is striving for a just peace, the foundation for a great, constructive life force. The Aryan does not fight for world domination, proven clearly through the Three Power Pact that provides large living spaces for the peoples involved, which they can control without the danger of constant conflicts.

More than ever, today’s powerful human, racial, worldview, political, and cultural battle between world jewry and Aryan humanity proves the true background to this gigantic struggle.

Goal:

Each must know why and for what this war is being waged. He must know the background, for from this knowledge grows the strength to accept any demand necessary to win final victory. And he must now only understand the background, but also see the unnatural and foreign jewish spirit in order to recognize and be conscious of his own true nature.

Emphasis:

STRESS: It is irrelevant in which form attacking jewry shows itself, be it as the plutocratic clique around Churchill in London, or as the jewish-led Comintern, or the jewish-led Soviet government, or as warmongers in the form of the imperialism of the high-level Freemason Roosevelt. Whatever the form, jewry will find Aryans awake and at their post, ready to defend against jewish and imperialist assaults, ready to strike back where it might be necessary. World Enemy #1, whatever his form, along with his paid and willing lackeys, has been recognized!

AVOID: Placing those peoples ruled or infected by the jews on the same level as the jews themselves and those in the leading jewish and jewish-related classes. We may not provide any material that — however distorted — could be used by the enemy to persuade misled peoples who oppose the war to establish a united front with their governments. Naturally, one should also avoid making contrasts between Aryans and East Asians. There are certainly racial and spiritual differences, but they will be overcome by the high cultural achievements of both sides and common goals. And after victory, there will be sufficient living space such that peaceful contacts will bring only blessings.

This theme provides an inexhaustible wealth of possibilities for each editor, who will easily find topics in his area of interest. We will therefore not provide specific topics, but rather limit ourselves to broad issues. Here as elsewhere, avoid uniformity of treatment. Our enemy, the jew and his obedient lackeys, must be observed and attacked from high ground.

HISTORY

Jewish Goals:

For millennia World Jewry has striven for world domination.

It seeks positions of economic and political power in great empires of the past in order to connect jewish egotism with national drives for power (Examples: Babylonian Empire, Egypt, Roman Empire, France, British Empire.)

Peoples dominated by jewish rule invariably are ruined. The jew exploits them materially, racially, spiritually, culturally. (The plutocratic imperialism of the jewish-related British ruling class has the same results. British colonies are exploited and their populations kept in absolute misery. — The same is true of the brotherhood between some British plutocrats and Indian royalty, as long as they obey England!)

Aryan Desires

Any form of imperialism is foreign to the Aryan nature. The Aryan wants life and seeks to establish the just order than is necessary for it.

Creative Aryan peoples need no foreigners to haul their chestnuts out of the fire. The gain necessary living space through open battle. (Examples: The age of Germanic migrations. — The Holy Roman Empire of the German Nation — The Second Reich — The Greater German Reich.)

Where Aryan peoples rule, order and justice increase. Culture blooms, even for defeated enemies. (The Germanic tribes after conquering the old Roman Empire [Caution!] — Italian and German colonial methods aim not at exploitation, but at development. Lands and peoples bloom!

MODERN HISTORY AND POLITICS

The conflict between pan-jewry and Aryan humanity began in “modern” history with the emancipation of the jews in Europe and the United States.

Jewish Goals:

During the early and late Middle Ages, jews were only tolerated. The Church, the nobility, and cities tolerated them only in clearly delineated areas.

But since even in the ghetto jewish commercial activities were not banned, the jews understood how to amass wealth. Then they became moneylenders, and soon advisors to the nobility, etc. Their power grew with the acceptance of a foreign law.

Once the jews had the nobility in their usurious clutches, they could exert political pressure: usurious interest required raising taxes, the ruthless acquisition of all forms of revenue, etc.

Jewish striving for power goes one step further. Emancipation was systematically prepared. This was achieved everywhere in major countries through revolutions (England 1740 — France 1790 — New York 1776.)

After emancipation, the jews gain positions of economic power. Unscrupulous desire for profit along with political games results in enormous gains. Jews infiltrate every area of business.

Jews conquer cultural institutions and spread their own thinking from them (contempt for pure blood, pure marriage, and great works of culture.) Jews marry into leading circles. The process of jewdification begins.

Pan-Jewry marries into British plutocracy and Imperialism. Here they can inherit a world empire or undermine it from within. The jew gains prominent positions in the USA and France. — The World War is prepared to destroy Germany as the center of Aryan resistance.

The World War ends with the apparent fulfillment of every jewish wish: Germany is beaten! Jewish exploitation and extortion will take the rest. Judah rules!

Judah triumphs in the Russian Revolution and gains domination over a large empire with a colorful mixture of peoples. Judah uses the most brutal methods against the peoples of the Soviet Union to build a powerful war machine. The goal: to subject Europe, including the peoples formerly called “friends,” to jewish dictatorship.

The Soviet Union begins to pay a role in the League of Nations. Unheard of jewish atrocities by the Bolshevists against the peoples of the Soviet Union are trivialized by the jewish world press, while each new bolshevist lie is eagerly spread.

Pan-jewry promotes war. British plutocracy on the one side and Moscow on the other side are chosen as the leaders. (Boycott against Italy in the war in Abyssinia — Moscow’s battle against Spain — Agitation against the Reich.)

The jews seek support from the American president and the London clique of plutocrats. London gives guarantees.

Pan-jewry thinks it is forced to strike regardless of the cost. It believes that in the event of war Germany and Italy will soon break apart. The jewish world press calls all the warnings that the leaders of the Axis powers give bluffs. Poland was the first victim.

Against all its expectations, judah sees the German army defeat all the allies of British plutocracy. Norway falls. Holland and Belgium fall. France falls. England, previously the strongest bulwark of the jews, is endangered.

Judah must prematurely give up its hope of triumph: desperate propaganda forces the people of the United States of North America into the war. — The Soviet army is to attack.

Judah must double and triple its efforts to involve the USA in the war. In the high level Free Mason F. D. Roosevelt, it finds a willing instrument to carry out jewish orders.

Aryan Desires

For centuries Aryan humanity protected itself against the “ferment of decomposition.” Cities and countries had strict measures for racial purity. Native laws and justice were widespread.

The foundation of Aryan freedom and independence is Aryan law. The enemies of Aryan freedom therefore seek to replace native law with foreign law. A wedge was driven between the leadership and the people, mostly to conceal the self-interested “business” of the nobility and potentates.

The masses of the free people are in reality not free, subject largely to the will of the nobility. Resistance (Peasant Wars) is bloodily suppressed.

Large parts of Europe resist Jewish emancipation for a long time. Napoleon imposes it. After his fall there were partial restrictions. It was finally implemented in Germany 1849, Switzerland 1874, Spain 1876, Portugal 1910, Russia 1917.)

There was strong resistance, but as racial self-confidence diminished it was presented as “backward” and contemptible.

The Aryan, who became uncertain, defended himself only partially against the desecration of his holiest treasures. (Marriages with jews and jewesses remained “impossible” well into the twentieth century for many peoples, including the Germans, Swedes, etc. There was still strong resistance here to Jewish ambitions.)

The German leadership did not recognize the jewish-British-democratic alliance. As a result it did not make adequate preparations for war. Domestically, the jew can continue his subversive activities, even increasing it during the war.

Resistance began to develop in Italy and Germany, but also in the leading circles of the “victorious” nations.

Germany under Hitler and Italy under Mussolini defeat communism and end jewry’s power. Hard battle against Bolshevism.

Italy and the Reich prosper. Despite boycotts by world jewry, there are great achievements in every area. Italy and the Reich withdraw from the League of Nations.

Continual policies of construction and peace by the Führer and the Duce are presented as signs of weakness by the jewish world press.

The Führer and the Duce continue the path of freeing Europe from the chains of the Versailles dictate.

Despite their desire for peace, the Axis powers are not willing to surrender their necessary rights to life. Poland is defeated within a few weeks.

Just as before, the Führer’s peace offers are laughed at.

Together with Italy, Germany defeats Serbian-Greek resistance. It was supposed to last until at least August 1941. Jewish-British strategy suffers perhaps its greatest defeat: By a lightning attack the Führer ends the Bolshevist plan to attack and betray Europe.

Europe unites to oppose bolshevism. A growing unity of will results in a reawakened sense of Aryan community.

These developments reveal World Jewry’s infernal plan: First it wanted to exhaust German strength. The jews did not care how that happened. Then Bolshevism and its hordes would break into Europe. The jew could then easily take care of the English and Americans. But things did not work out that way! Why? The Führer gives the answer: “Throughout history, the lack of a great transformative idea weakens fighting strength.” World jewry did not have an idea! But Aryan humanity realized a new idea of a just order and fruitful cooperation even during war itself. Side by side these peoples fight with the Germans against Bolshevism: Finns, Norwegians, Danes, Dutch, French, Spanish, Italians, Croats, Hungarians, Romanians, Slovaks: in short, all of Europe!

RACE

Jewish Goals

The jewish religion demands that jewish blood be kept pure. A jew may only marry a jew to give birth to children. Jews view people of other races as animals. Keeping the jewish race pure, believing world domination promised by yahweh to the jews, would hold jews together throughout the world.

The jew makes sexual relations an instrument of his racial policy. Jewish women may marry gentiles. A jewish male may bring gentile bastards into the world. Both contribute to the corruption of foreign races without harming jewry. The opposite, in fact: Corruption of the blood is followed by corruption of thought and action.

Although the jew demands the strictest racial purity for his own race, he attempts to make the idea of racial purity contemptible and outdated, philosophically, biologically, etc. The goal is to make those of another race mistrust their deepest instincts.

Although the jew has firm principles for jewish marriages, he attempts to debase foreign concepts of marriage. (Disparaging marriage, mocking families with many children, disparaging women — etc. In particular, he disparages and mocks the peasantry as the ancient source of racial strength.)

The jew understands in a masterly way how to make the natural sex drive an end in itself. (jews as pimps — jews and bordello owners — jews as leaders of sexual psychology [Freud] — jews and erotic literature, etc., etc.

The jewish attitude toward the woman is typical of its nature. She is in his eyes a lesser creature. The jew Weiniger describes exactly what the jew thinks about the woman.

Aryan Desires

The Aryan sees in the chain of generations the eternity of life, but also the possibility of growth and further development. Maintaining the purity of blood is to him the guarantee of better offspring.

The Aryan does not even think of corrupting those of other races with his blood. He has no desire for that. On the contrary. Over his long history he has learned that such blood mixing, even if it flows from the most honorable feelings, is always harmful to the Aryan nature. The highly developed Aryan race tolerates no mixing with other races.

The Aryan, who sees the purity of race as a high ideal, expects only that other races will respect the same principle. He does not think of mocking racially determined customs of marriage and spousal selection.

Tacitus wrote of the Aryan concept of marriage.

The Aryan resists turning the natural sex drive into a commercial product or making it an instrument of subversion. All Aryan life principles attempt to subordinate the natural drive in healthy ways that serve ethnic and racial needs.

In the eyes of the Aryan, the woman is the natural and best life comrade for the man. One can see what the Aryan thinks of a woman through countless statements by the best Aryans about their mothers, wives, and brides. For the Aryan, the woman carries the blood of the race.

LAND AND PEASANTRY

Blood, meaning race, must unite with soil, the source of all non-human life. Man conquers the earth, but over the course of generations settles down and ultimately becomes a part of this earth.

Jewish Goals

As long as we have known jewry, it has not been settled, rooted in any particular soil. The never-resting Ahasver wanders through all regions of the world at all times. He dreams of his own homeland, but the sons of israel follow their internal drive: Where things go well for me, that is my homeland!

The jew is by nature a wanderer, not rooted, not productive; he needs the productive achievements of other peoples if he is to trade and haggle, to live off the profits.

Jewish racial hatred, therefore, is always directed primarily against farmers, against the rooted Aryan. (Exploitation of the farmer through commerce, usury, indebtedness of the farmer, despising the farmer, driving the farmer from his own land and soil, etc. — Destruction of the farmer through jewish bolshevism.)

The jewish spirit seeks profit, also from the soil. Contrary to all natural laws, he does not care for the soil, but exploits it relentlessly. Monoculture is a jewish invention (see the USA, see the Soviet Union!) Monoculture is intended to destroy the independence of the peasantry and force the farmer under jewish control.

Aryan Desires

Wherever we find Aryans and Aryan peoples in history, they seek soil that they can farm, own, and increase their harvest.

The Aryan is by nature rooted. With unique ancient strength farming generations hold to the soil, despite poverty and the greatest misery.

The strength of Aryan blood in its people can be seen in the condition of the peasantry. Where Aryan blood rules, the peasantry is seen as the source of both food and blood.

The Aryan farmer strives for benefit, but not for profit. Tilling the soil is a holy duty for him. Ancient wisdom teaches him that the soil must be used in many ways for it to keep its strength

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/fighting-world-jewry/

Share

Leave a comment