You have been misled, and it will cost you everything

“The business of journalists is to destroy the truth.’” — John Swinton, 1880

Did you know that Six Jewish companies own 96% of the world’s media? (see here)

We have been made to believe things that are false, yet will fight to the death to defend our erroneous knowledge. The reason the world is about to be destroyed is because we have believed what we read in the newspapers.

We believed what we heard on television. We believed what we learned in school. Worst of all, we believed what our leaders told us, not knowing, until the very last minute, that they were not working for us, but for someone else, someone who strives mightily to remain behind a massive and impenetrable curtain of deceit.

We believed what our doctors told us without ever realizing that they had made a pact with the devil to make as much money as possible, no matter how much harm they caused because of the expensive medicines they peddled, many of which made us sicker instead of healthier, many of which killed people we knew and loved.

We believed what our preachers promised us, eternal safety at the end of our ride, when it turned out they were raping our children behind our backs. Almost worse than that, their cynical formulas for eternal life guaranteed permanent war against infidels who were preaching the same formulas in different languages in different lands. All were thrilled they could validate their phony professions by having an enemy they could do battle against, even though they knew their messages were essentially the same.

And we believed what our teachers taught us, not realizing that they themselves didn’t fully understand what they were teaching. Most of them were just happy to have a job, and they taught what they were told to teach pretty much without understanding what it actually was they were teaching.

For one thing, they didn’t understand that what they were teaching was exactly what the government wanted them to teach, and by believing in their government, they failed to understand that what the government wanted them to teach was what a small group of rich men decided it would be best to teach people to get them to fall into line and produce a stable, unthinking population, making them very receptive to going to war based on false information, wars that would not have happened were they taught the objective truth.

That many of these things they taught were false didn’t matter to the teachers, because they were simply glad to have a paying job. As a result, the vast majority of students who were taught these things grew up believing fallacies that duped them into ravaging the world on the basis of schemes they did not and still do not understand. The consensus mindset established by cynical governments and reinforced by compliant media has led us on the road to universal disaster.

Having been a paid journalist myself, I conclude that the destruction of the American intellect has been principally accomplished by the willing, treasonous complicity of the newspapers and their well-paid writers and editors, who rather than follow their consciences obeyed the orders of their profit-driven publishers and stockholders, orders which are never in the ultimate interests of the people they presume to serve, who are their readers.

And it is exactly here where we take the dark view of the human species, that its individuals are untrustworthy in all circumstances, and that anything they ever uttered about nobility, honor and loyalty can always be instantly eradicated by the promise of fabulous wealth or, for those who desire it, instant fame.

That everybody has their price seems to be the rule for the great majority, who would insist that anybody who will not accept that tainted price — who will stand firm on the principles of honor, decency and honesty — must be clinically insane. They make this judgment not realizing that the reverse is true, based on the reasoning that what you tell your own children, whom you love beyond measure, is what is really true.

And that message, which has been repeated by many famous moralists across time, is to treat people as you wish to be treated yourself, a piece of advice particularly out of style today, when stealing whatever you can get away with seems to be the order of the day.

Unfortunately, children learn from the behavior of the adults around them, not just the words they are told, which would be a big part of the reason why human society itself these days could be described as clinically insane, given the antics of the powers that be who have guided our social systems into a position somewhere between a plantation and a concentration camp.

Most people today believe the only road to a happy and satisfying life is taking the bribe and committing the crime, because you know the cops and judges won’t come after you if they get their slice of the pie. Small wonder that they spin the lies and make the war, because that’s where the real money is.

I was discussing recently the regrettable action of the Irish, who voted to accept the abomination known as homosexual marriages, with my friend Tony, who is trying to organize the Celtic People’s Party in Ireland. We discussed ways of how to neutralize this worldwide movement of placing savages from Third World countries in well-established white countries as part of the worldwide Jewish destabilization program.

His emphasis in Ireland aims at establishing a new currency that would undermine the dominance of the euro, but I suggested what ordinary people could do against the all powerful public relations machine is to take aim at the cynical media, to protest the contrived blindness of our newspapers, which already have alienated a sizable percentage of people who now try to get their news from other sources, mostly on the internet.

In the same way Jewish interests put pressure on advertisers to withdraw their support for media outlets which actually try to report the truth about the creeping kosher takeover of the world, individual groups of citizens could organize massive boycotts of obviously Jewish propaganda outlets such as CNN or The New York Times to pressure them into furnishing reports that are more attuned to actual reality rather than the twisted Jewish version of it. Even better, if the boycott were big enough, would be to put them out of business for the dangerous liars they have been and continue to be.

The same is true about the vast majority of newspapers, and TV and radio stations throughout the United States. No local newspapers have ever told the truth about 9/11. They haven’t even produced a hint of a suggestion that someone other than unidentifiable Muslim terrorists were responsible for the events of that terrible day, and the endless string of needless wars and invasions that have followed, all based on the bogus information concocted by our Jewish dominated government and trumpeted constantly throughout the world by our Jewish owned newspapers and TV networks and stations.

The very mechanism of an advertising driven medium guarantees the corruption of that medium, which is glaringly reflected in selective accuracy and exclusion of important facts displayed by our media today, throughout the past, and on into the future.

The immortal words of journalist John Swinton have never been refuted, even though most people have never heard them and have no clue as to their veracity. Swinton was editor of The New York Times in the 1860s. But like all truly honest journalists, he left his lucrative paid employment in order to tell the actual truth. He made a famous speech in 1880 which is regularly quoted to this day.

There is no such thing, at this date of the world’s history, in America, as an independent press. You know it and I know it.

There is not one of you who dares to write your honest opinions, and if you did, you know beforehand that it would never appear in print. I am paid weekly for keeping my honest opinion out of the paper I am connected with. Others of you are paid similar salaries for similar things, and any of you who would be so foolish as to write honest opinions would be out on the streets looking for another job. If I allowed my honest opinions to appear in one issue of my paper, before twenty-four hours my occupation would be gone.

The business of the journalists is to destroy the truth, to lie outright, to pervert, to vilify, to fawn at the feet of mammon, and to sell his country and his race for his daily bread. You know it and I know it, and what folly is this toasting an independent press?

We are the tools and vassals of rich men behind the scenes. We are the jumping jacks, they pull the strings and we dance. Our talents, our possibilities and our lives are all the property of other men. We are intellectual prostitutes.

(Source: Labor’s Untold Story, by Richard O. Boyer and Herbert M. Morais, published by United Electrical, Radio & Machine Workers of America, NY, 1955/1979.)

Examples of this infidelity to the truth and betrayal of their own stated mission by all levels of mainstream media are as numerous as grains of sand on the beach. The most obvious recent betrayal by omission are the total absence of relevant descriptions about what really happened in New York City on September 11, 2001.

The whole world now knows that the colossal disaster was an inside job engineered by dual Israeli-American citizens in total control of the U.S. government. You only have to look at the list of recent and current presidential advisers — and determine their ethnicity — to ascertain that.

Yet not one single member of the mainstream American media has dared mention this obvious fact in the 14 years since it happened.

As a result, every political event since that terrible day has been polluted by this initial lie. Our very reality has been constructed on its false foundation, so that everything that comes out of the mouths of every politician is essentially irrelevant, because it is predicated on the absolute untruthfulness of this original fairy story.

Which means society as a whole is well into a psychotic break, where the official rhetoric that governs the world has drifted very far from the actual reality that has taken place, and most importantly, kept us on the brink of all-out war practically all over the world.

As troops are being massed to further abuse the American public, and the invasions of foreign countries under false pretenses continue unabated, only a mass assault, a unanimous rejection, of the constant falsehoods perpetrated by America’s mainstream media, can begin to abate and delegitimize the phony narrative put forth by the president and his lackeys, and repeated ad nauseam by a corrupt press.

This isn’t the first time, of course, since a major trauma that ransacked the daily life of the whole world has been deliberately overlooked by the entire collection of mainstream media outlets.

Very few Americans realize this coverup of Jewish control of reality extends back to World War I, and maybe even the Civil War. There are so many quotes revealing that Jewish bankers and their multibillionaire puppetmasters have caused all the wars of the 20th century, and now, they continue to do so in the 21st.

You, and most of the American populace, know nothing about this by reading the U.S. mainstream newspapers.

You can see it vividly today, no matter where you turn. The greatest crime in American history was planned, executed and covered up by a nasty cabal of Jews, and what mainstream newspaper in America has ever mentioned that fact. Not a single one.

What is true of newspapers goes double for Hollywood. All these facile blockbusters never portray the truth, only what the Jews want you to believe. The recent “Zero Dark Thirty” portrayed the alleged raid that captured the alleged terrorist Osama bin Laden, a story which has now been savaged as preposterous by numerous writers throughout the alternative media.

And no American movie has ever dared portray the Vietnam war as a Jewish plot to get U.S. military members hooked on heroin, which was the real purpose of that war, all part of the Jewish destabilization template.

The invasion of Iraq was about the oil, the war in Afghanistan was about controlling the heroin supply, and now the constant war against Syria is about installing an oil pipeline of benefit to Israel. Not a peep of any of this in mainstream media, nor will there ever be.

Organize and shut them down for the murderous liars they are. Put them out of business if you can. We will be that much closer to freedom if we can. And if we can’t, our days are numbered, and the number is not very big.

Found at https://www.renegadetribune.com/fake-government-and-bogus-media-2/

Share

Leave a comment