Eye Heart Mengele Part 1

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:001254Eye Heart Mengele Part 1Ava WolfeFeb 06, 20261254ShareThis is the first of a series of 3. The series was created by Eric Hunt.Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsThe Operation Barbarossa MythFeb 5 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler - TruthFeb 3 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler Speaks on the plight of Sudeten Germans and the hypocrisy of the democratic nationsJan 29 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler My Sun guide meJan 27 • Ava WolfeAdolf Hitler Responds to Allegations of Religious PersecutionsJan 23 • Ava WolfeOne Third Of The HolocaustJan 22 • Ava WolfeHitler’s thoughts on diversityJan 21 • Ava Wolfe