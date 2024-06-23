Explicit Whiteness: Christian Lander’s Stuff White People Like
Christopher Donovan
1,255 words
Christian Lander
Stuff White People Like: A Definitive Guide to the Unique Taste of Millions
New York: Random House, 2008
Does Christian Lander have our number? For a wide, mostly liberal swath of the white Western world, the answer is “yes.”
His observations about white tastes are so accurate, a goodly number of them apply even to this convert t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Ava’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.