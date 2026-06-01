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卐Velic卐's avatar
卐Velic卐
6h

Natural Order ....

SS-Totenkopfverbände

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Hereticdrummer's avatar
Hereticdrummer
6h

The SS was and is the harbinger of, "The man to come", the Hyperborean Aryan returning from another age and prior time cycle, reclaiming and reasserting his inherent godhood. However at this stage of the Kali Yuga, only the apocalypse of Ragnarok will preserve an Aryan remnant to consummate this transmutation for a new golden age and a vastly superior earth.

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