Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

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Fredd88
2hEdited

Nazi Germany was the showroom model for what CAN be done.

Almost simply by kicking thew kike out.

The Germanic hard work ethic is shared across MOST of the White race.

We just have to get the kike out of the way.

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