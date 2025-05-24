Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Westerlund's avatar
David Westerlund
3h

Yes, and Ernst Zundel brought the truths of Hitler & National Socialism to No.America. I had the honor of speaking to Ernst over the phone, which I shall never forget.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cantate Domino's avatar
Cantate Domino
1h

I’m not a National Socialist, but I cannot help but love Hitler.

And Zundel was such a complex, interesting character; a Patriotic Pacifist, not a card-carrying NS but loved Hitler and the Swastika/Hakenkruez. His enemies couldn’t pin him down.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture