Ernst Zündel on race (Part 1 of 2) 1996

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.923Ernst Zündel on race (Part 1 of 2) 1996Ava WolfeJul 08, 2026923ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsSchool Under The Swastika13 hrs ago • Ava WolfeWhen NS Germany Made Westerns: The Films Nobody Talks AboutJul 7 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Sophia CilinJul 3 • Ava WolfeElizabeth Dilling, ‘Female Führer'Jul 1 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Anastasiya YaremkoJun 30 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Ivan DanylchenkoJun 26 • Ava WolfeThe Secret Behind CommunismJun 24 • Ava Wolfe