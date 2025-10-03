Ernst Zündel - about Adolf Hitler 1945 (1991)

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript21Ernst Zündel - about Adolf Hitler 1945 (1991)Ava WolfeOct 03, 202521ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsJoachim Peiper's Best Man: Werner Wolff, The Forgotten Knight's Cross Holder21 hrs ago • Ava WolfeAn Interview with Hitlers Barber - August WollenhauptOct 1 • Ava WolfeAntiracist HitlerSep 29 • Ava WolfeThe Hitler Wanted to Conquer The World MythSep 27 • Ava WolfeGermanic Volunteers in the Waffen-SS DutchSep 27 • Ava WolfeThe holocaust - Proven at Nuremberg?Sep 26 • Ava WolfeThe Holocaust Revisited - Part 3Sep 25 • Ava Wolfe