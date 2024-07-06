Erkenbrand from the Netherlands is a dutch think tank of

patiots and identitarians, who are inspired by the idea of

preserving the original European races, cultures and traditions.

Erkenbrand is happy to be able to interview Tom Metzger because of his decades long dedication to promotion of the

interests of the white people. We are proud and honoured to read about his memories, views and ideas, as he can be an

inspiration for many new identitarians and nationalists to come.

Mr. Metzger, some interviewers want to save the most important question for last. But I want to ask this rightaway. With your decades long experience as a leader, interviewer and organiser, what advise can you give the new, young generation of well-educated identitarians and nationalists in Europe and the USA who want to dedicate (part of) their lives to political activism? for "

TM All Empires become corrupt some faster than others. Power corrupts.its almost impossible to avoid it. We are higher animals no more no less.o him Our world should reflect that fact.

There is much fragmentation on the radical right political spectre in most European countries. There are some more or less succesful rightwing political parties in Europe, there are some activist groups like Pegida in Germany, and there are also intellectual think tanks which for example organise pro-white lectures and conferences for the better educated people. Many people however, are not sure which path to take, and doubt if western democractic processes will ever lead to the changes they want, because of the effects of mass migration on voting behaviour, and the influence of the left leaning media, What do you think is the best approach to be succesful and how should these different groups organise?

TT says Most groups do not have a common goal. The core issue should be race or Western civilization. A myriad of groups going in different directions are easily manipulated by Zionist Jews and Zionist Christians. My suggestion is first develop an army of fanatics. But operate as much as individual lone wolf fanatics as possible. Napoleon once said I am told "that my cause grows weaker with each man I gathered to my banner". The oligarch financial structure is in the process of deterioration. The Empire will go. But we will remain to build a new society. Trying to build it now is a waste of time. Now is the time to support the deterioration an collapse. Don't interrupt let it fall. Too many groups are fighting little people instead of fighting big people. Here in the United States who had a few white guys go bananas and kill a bunch of people which achieves nothing except to help our enemies. I used to rally in the streets and fight and won but in reality I won nothing. I support encouraging ANTIFA to attack the system and the ruling class. I encourage our people to remain in the shadows your time is not here yet.

You have reaches a respectable age and that’s why we can learn a lot of your active life all through the past decades. Already in the 1960’s and 1970’s, you were active on the political group John Birch society. Also at that time, you stopped paying taxes. Can you tell something about your ideals and motives at that time. It seems, at that time, you were not so much race-focused but mainly anti-communist and anti-government?

TT SAYS

. [had successes and I had failures but after each failure I tried something new. But the people who gave me the most trouble should've been my best friends. After a couple of decades I began to see the policy of the right wing and how it was almost obvious it was being guided by the enemy. Every time I tried to point in a different direction the right wing reverted to the same old failed tactics. All my best ideas were subverted by right wing conservatives who call themselves racist until they were questioned by police and then they forgot what racist meant. One thing that cleared my mind better than anything else is when I walked away from Christianity and religion in general. I settled on the fact that if I had a religion it was race. Then it was not just the corruption of the right wing in general but I was attacked by my previous comrades that were Christians. I also discovered that my entry into the anti-Communist struggle was a waste. Because communism is indeed a problem but capitalism is a far greater problem. However I can work with a communist white racist or a capitalist white racist if they're honest. I have decided a long time ago that almost any system will work if it's not corrupt and run by honest men. Unfortunately today all systems are corrupt.

After that, in the eighties, you were one of the founding members of the White American Political Association. Do you think at that time, the politically correct forces were stronger than now? Seeing the Altright and other rightwing movements nowadays, don’t you think that WAPA was ahead of its time?

TT says

actually WAPA was perfect for the time except the working-class whites work perfect for the time. Since I had done so well in the primary running for Congress I felt I could build upon that base to build a real political movement. I was wrong the average person cannot be trusted to do the right thing. That's when I began to see that we would never break out of this mess using democratic methods. But I had to learn the hard way so I studied and try different things. I used to say it's like playing a piano when you're trying to irritate somebody you just keep plinking on one note over and over and over again until you find a key that drives your enemy crazy. Then never quit punching that key. I believe the key is race along with Jew Zionism that is the main target . Anything less is a waste of time.

You called your radio station Race and Reason “That small island of free speech in a sea of managed and controlled news”’. At that time in the eighties, there actually was little alternative news and people were hardly aware of ‘fake news’. You were really ahead of your time. Can you deliberate a little about this period?

TT SAYS

I cut my propaganda teeth on all the TV talk shows and even the radio talk shows. I appeared on every major network talkshow some several times.

During that time I saw a newspaper article about a Jew in New York City a professor who started this thing called public access TV. It was free and all you had to do was get a few people to learn to use the cameras and audio. Then you could ship these tapes around the country and your supporters would put them on local cable access stations.

That works very well but no matter how I worked or how hard I worked I could not get the right wing off their ass to push it big time. After I'd been on for some time actually a long time some of the right wing did get involved but most of the stuff they put out was jingoism. Pushing Hitler and waving the swastika flag which the working-class whites were not going together to that banner a matter how good it might've been that time was over there need to be a new game in town I called it white working-class populism which was quite strong in this country the beginning of the last century

You interviewed many different people like conservatives, writers and artists, and the interviews could get quiet turbulent! Can you tell something about the political discourse at that time? When you look at the rightwing bloggers nowadays, it seems that much more truth is coming to light. Were people more ignorant and conformist at that time, and in what way did the internet change the way people view the world and politics?

TT Says

on my show it was always total free speech. You could say whatever you wanted to say and they did. I even tried to get some of my enemies on the show but they would never come on. But I did tangle with the enemy on network TV even to the point of breaking Geraldo's nose. Actually we broke his nose twice once in New York and once in Wisconsin at a racial rally. Most professional talk show hosts were respectful and I received lots of mail from the public.

Let’s talk now about those so called human rights NGO’s Southern Poverty Law Centre and the Anti Defamation League. These are organsiations who combat free speech in order to promote the left wing multicultural agenda. Although your organisation was not involved, you have been sued and fined huge sums of money because of the violent deeds of a single individual. You have carefully studied these NGO forces and organisations which are promoting multiculturalism and which are demonizing identitarian and nationalist forces. In the past years, these same NGO’s like SPLC and the ADL co-operate with Facebook and Youtube to remove right wing and identitarian content from Youtube. What can you tell about these organisations, are these policy influencing ‘NGO’s’ the real problem?

Do you think these ‘human rights’ organisations are getting stronger, or are getting scared because so many people are standing up against the ‘so-called elite’?

TTSAYS

these groups are all working for the ruling class in one way or another. There will corrupt but as long as a total line they are given high respect. The only one who ever gave me real trouble was the southern millionaires law center. They saw that I was running for office and I was producing a TV show and I was appearing on TV talk shows all over the country. So they decided to go after me they knew I wasn't doing anything illegal so they had to figure another way out. The Portland situation was a total set up even to the point that I could not hire an attorney to defend myself and my son. We had to plead our own case. Either of us were trained in the law so we knew what was going to happen but we were not going to back down. I got some pretty good licks in and so did my son and the court. Even some of the media people said we had done a pretty effective job for not being lawyers. The truth of the matter is I never been important in my life I didn't know the man that were involved in the fight at all. And possibly if I had split from those people and had a separate trial I probably would've won. But I didn't abandon those guys we stuck with them and pay the price. That was probably one of the most corrupt proceedings ever take place in the Northwest. Interestingly a lot of other people are suffering today for not standing up for my rights back then. I left the court building I said all you people are going to get it to if they decide your an enemy you will be in the same boat. Portland right now is in shambles fighting in the streets Negro crime all over town. I use this old adage I set on the riverbank and if I sit there long enough all my enemies will float by.

For our younger readers, many of them who are students, can you tell something about the first time you, as a child, teenager or student, was getting red-pilled and became disappointed about the way society was drifting in the wrong direction?

Can you also tell about brotherhood or bliss, in which you have experienced true loyalty and friendship from your comrades during a difficult period or moment?

Many people today are afraid of being doxxed or are suspicious of so-called friends actually working for government agencies or secret services. What advice do you have for these people. Can your give some examples of how to set up an organisation, where loyalty and brotherhood are central elements?

Many people in Europe are infuriated about the thousands of migrants crossing the borders each month, and feel hopeless they can’t change this injust policy. In the past, you have been actively working on private patrol groups protecting the border with Mexico. Because of all kinds of reasons, the mass migration will probably not stop in the foreseeable future, but only intensify. Do you think it will be necessary for ordinary citizens in Europe and the USA, to prepare, train, and organise themselves, protect the borders and organise their own security?

Considernig the topic of voluntary separation of racial and/or religious groups, you have in the past discussed this with members of Nation of Islam and the Black Panthers. Do you think a segregated society in the USA or Europe could work? Do you think minority groups who always had less success in society because of lower IQ rates and social problems like single parent families, won’t have to rely still on the redistribution of wealth by the more succesfull racial groups?

What is your opinion about the current president, Mr. Trump? He seems to pursue an agenda of less international trade and wants to get back different industries in the USA, which is by itself good. Is there a future for isolationism in the USA?

On the other side, the lobby of the military industrial complex, the CIA and the international bankers are probably so strong, that Trump isn’t able to do anything serious about the USA playing the global cop or bully, like for example in Jemen, Libya, Afghanistan and Syria. How do you estimate these power structures in the USA and is the current system able to clean, purify itself? All our leaders are

warmongers !!!//(UUIIIUIEIEEEEETEE EEE

Finally, can you direct some words to the readers who continue the fight but have to face censorship and risk being doxxed or losing their jobs. What can you advise them?

TT says

I have developed several lifelong friends that I still see once in a while. In a few of those lifelong friends are still doing time in federal prison. I write to them and send them money every month. However most people pass like ships in the night. There with you a little while swear allegiance till the end of time. And then turn out to be informants or agent provocateurs. It comes with the territory. I always tell them you want the definition of a true friend. That's the person who will take a bullet for you. If fear is your problem this is not the ideology to seriously follow. The right wing is full of thousands of these types. Weak and can't be trusted. A large percentage of the right wing today that call themselves racist are perverts drug addicts and child molesters.

I do not think a superior race should for the most part share anything. In the long run it's not appreciated and in the long run they will use it against you. Beware their smiling faces. Of course their smiling there taking what you've got. I can get along with almost anybody but I'm always aware of the danger of the nonwhite in my midst. Always prepared for what needs to be. So far in all my activity I've never been seriously attacked by Blacks or others. Only Jews. I used to fight Irv Rubin of the Jewish Defense league in the streets of LA and won but it was a waste of time Ruben the Jew was used just as much as other people. He was working class and technically was fighting for the Zionist upper classes. I don't trust any president we have to be nuts to do that. They always lie cheat send our men into war for nothing. Trump was a spoiled baby. But he's a good actor he knows how to play the white working class. Of course the other side are even worse. Anyhow I quit voting years ago I figure if I'm not voting it's a negative vote. I'm just thrilled at the chaos that brother Trump is causing and is street rabble friends in the Democratic Party. I hope they go to war in the streets to deliver streets run red. Told my people to stay out of it it's not our time and it may not be for decades. In the meantime educate yourself train yourself keep a good job have a family.

Found at https://archive.org/details/erkenbrand-interview-tom-metzger/page/5/mode/1up

