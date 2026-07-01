Elizabeth Dilling, ‘Female Führer'

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Generate transcriptA transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.412Elizabeth Dilling, ‘Female Führer'Ava WolfeJul 01, 2026412ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsSurvivor's Story: Anastasiya Yaremko21 hrs ago • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Ivan DanylchenkoJun 26 • Ava WolfeThe Secret Behind CommunismJun 24 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Victor RoyenkoJun 23 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Nadia TkachenkoJun 22 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's Story: Petro HurskyjJun 21 • Ava WolfeSurvivor's StoryJun 19 • Ava Wolfe