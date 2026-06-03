Elie Wiesel ~ Prominent False Witness

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript1544Elie Wiesel ~ Prominent False WitnessAva WolfeJun 03, 20261544ShareTranscriptThe video was produced by Ernst Zündel. Ava’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsWhy Germany Could NOT Win World War 2May 31 • Ava WolfeThe National Socialist Book Burnings 1933 - The TruthMay 27 • Ava WolfeEuropa the Last Battle (The Blitzkrieg Edition)May 24 • Ava WolfeDr. William Luther Pierce - What We Can DoMay 20 • Ava WolfeHistory Channel Secret Luftwaffe Aircraft of WWII ✪ Aircraft Documentary HDMay 13 • Ava WolfeWhy Did Germany Fight Till The End In World War 2May 6 • Ava WolfeDEBUNKED - UNIT 731 May 5 • Ava Wolfe