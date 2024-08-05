The source: “Die Wahl Adolf Hitlers zum Führer,” in Rudolf Hess, Reden (Munich: Zentralverlag der NSDAP., 1938), pp. 52-63.

National Socialists! Fellow German citizens!

I have rarely given a speech as difficult as this one. It is a challenge to attempt to prove the good of something as obvious as Hitler’s assumption of Hindenburg’s position. For fourteen …