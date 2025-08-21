Ava’s Substack

Ava’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
FroggArchives's avatar
FroggArchives
5h

The destruction of Dresden was one of the biggest crime in human history. The most beautiful city on Europe was destroyed with purpose. There are horror stories of bombing of Dresden where atmospheric temperatures reached upto 600 degrees and the asphalt melted and people vaporizing. Their excuse was to reduce German morale but Sresden was nothing more than a cultural city. It was neither a military base nor a industrial complex. Today while some of the landmarks have been restored, most of the sites remain destroyed. When German civilians march through Dresden to pay respect to their dead every year there is paid anti protests from brainwashed German civilians who disrespect their own people who suffered. It is such a shame ;-(

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp's avatar
Kenneth J Hinnenkamp
3h

The Allies indiscriminately murdered tens of thousands of innocent civilians in German cities and elsewhere. A. Hitler served in the trenches in WWI, the only leader of his time to do so. He knew the evils of war first hand, and therefore never wanted war.

But the propagandists blamed WWII on the Germans, just like they did WWI. The real perpetrators of the world wars are rarely mentioned. https://archive.org/details/tjhtw

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Ava Wolfe
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture