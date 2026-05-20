Dr. William Luther Pierce - What We Can Do

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript3Dr. William Luther Pierce - What We Can DoAva WolfeMay 20, 20263ShareTranscriptAva’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeShareLeave a commentDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksAva’s SubstackSubscribeAuthorsAva WolfeRecent PostsHistory Channel Secret Luftwaffe Aircraft of WWII ✪ Aircraft Documentary HDMay 13 • Ava WolfeWhy Did Germany Fight Till The End In World War 2May 6 • Ava WolfeDEBUNKED - UNIT 731 May 5 • Ava WolfeInterview with Rochus Misch – The last bodyguard of Hitler, and people related to him.May 1 • Ava WolfeThe Genocide of Russia's Old BelieversApr 29 • Ava WolfeTesting a Gas Chamber with Zyklon BApr 27 • Ava WolfeThe Lebensraum MythApr 22 • Ava Wolfe